Big Sky State Games

Shooting Muzzleloading

Benchrest Aggregate Adult (19-up) M: Thomas Brown, Havre, MT; Jim Griggs, Havre, MT; Brad Bender, Havre, MT.

Benchrest Aggregate Junior (8-18) M: Sidney Griggs, Havre, MT 1st time Gold.

Curly Wolf Adult (19-up) M: Steve Martin, Harlowton, MT; Brad Bender, Havre, MT; Thomas Brown, Havre, MT.

Flinklock Aggregate Adult (19-up) M: Pete Huseby, Havre, MT; Thomas Brown, Havre, MT; Kathy Lynch, Havre, MT.

Junior's Aggregate Junior (8-18) M: Sidney Griggs, Havre, MT.

One Gun Aggregate Adult (19-up) M: Steve Martin, Harlowton, MT; Brad Bender, Havre, MT; Pete Huseby, Havre, MT.

Percussion Aggregate Adult (19-up) M: Steve Martin, Harlowton, MT; Cliff Plum, Havre, MT; Thomas Brown, Havre, MT.

Pistol Aggregate Adult (19-up) M: Pete Huseby, Havre, MT; Thomas Brown, Havre, MT; Steve Martin, Harlowton, MT.

Senior's Aggregate Adult (19-up) M: Darwin Reynolds, Buffalo, MT; Steve Martin, Harlowton, MT; Jim Griggs, Havre, MT.

Women's Aggregate Adult (19-up) F: Christy Owens, Havre, MT; Lacey Huseby, Havre, MT; Kathy Lynch, Havre, MT.

