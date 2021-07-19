Big Sky State Games
Shooting Muzzleloading
Benchrest Aggregate Adult (19-up) M: Thomas Brown, Havre, MT; Jim Griggs, Havre, MT; Brad Bender, Havre, MT.
Benchrest Aggregate Junior (8-18) M: Sidney Griggs, Havre, MT 1st time Gold.
Curly Wolf Adult (19-up) M: Steve Martin, Harlowton, MT; Brad Bender, Havre, MT; Thomas Brown, Havre, MT.
Flinklock Aggregate Adult (19-up) M: Pete Huseby, Havre, MT; Thomas Brown, Havre, MT; Kathy Lynch, Havre, MT.
Junior's Aggregate Junior (8-18) M: Sidney Griggs, Havre, MT.
One Gun Aggregate Adult (19-up) M: Steve Martin, Harlowton, MT; Brad Bender, Havre, MT; Pete Huseby, Havre, MT.
Percussion Aggregate Adult (19-up) M: Steve Martin, Harlowton, MT; Cliff Plum, Havre, MT; Thomas Brown, Havre, MT.
Pistol Aggregate Adult (19-up) M: Pete Huseby, Havre, MT; Thomas Brown, Havre, MT; Steve Martin, Harlowton, MT.
Senior's Aggregate Adult (19-up) M: Darwin Reynolds, Buffalo, MT; Steve Martin, Harlowton, MT; Jim Griggs, Havre, MT.
Women's Aggregate Adult (19-up) F: Christy Owens, Havre, MT; Lacey Huseby, Havre, MT; Kathy Lynch, Havre, MT.
