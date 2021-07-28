Big Sky State Games

Shooting

Compak/5-Stand

Lewis Class Junior (15-18) F: Elizabeth Kamminga, Billings, MT;

Lewis Class Men (18-54) M: Mike Bergman, Billings, MT; Connor Bergman, Billings, MT; Matt Lewin, Miles City, MT;

Lewis Class Senior (55-64) M: Butch Smart, Billings, MT; Mark Qualman, Billings, MT; Jeffrey Faycosh, Miles City, MT;

Lewis Class Sub Jr. (0-14) M: Jase Tillman, Laurel, MT;

Cowboy Action/Wild Bunch

49er (ages 49 & older) F: Kimberly Little, Colstrip, MT;

49er (ages 49 & older) M: Dale Berger, Belgrade, MT; Michael Radecki, Billings, MT; David Stonehocker, Billings, MT;

Buckaroos/Buckarettes (ages 13 & under) M: Colten Bayley, Billings, MT; Matthew Blankenship, Miles City, MT;

Cattle Baron/Cattle Baroness (ages 75 & older) M: Tony Garibaldi, Bozeman, MT; Kenneth Gerke, Billings, MT; James Knight, Laurel, MT;

Cowboy/Cowgirl (any age) F: Johanna Williams, Laurel, MT;

Cowboy/Cowgirl (any age) M: Jesse Blankenship, Laurel, MT; Kevin Rosenthal, Billings, MT; Andrew Brown, Billings, MT;

Duelist (any age) M: Scott Mcdermott, Huntley, MT; Stan Bayley, Billings, MT; Jeffrey Stricker, Billings, MT;

Duelist SA NCS M: David Berger, Columbiaville, MI;

Elder Statesman/Grand Dame (ages 70 & older) F: Scherrie Knight, Laurel, MT;

Elder Statesman/Grand Dame (ages 70 & older) M: Rudy Lacroix, Cody, WY; John Belfrage, Pierce, MT; Gary Ljunggren, Billings, MT;

Frontier Cartridge (any age) M: Paul Hoeft, Powell, WY;

Gun Fighter (any age) M: Gavin Williams, Laurel, MT; Gregory Hubbs, Billings, MT;

Senior (ages 60 & older) M: Randy Grow, Billings, MT; Kevin Holland, Billings, MT; Geoff Brown, Billings, MT;

Silver Senior (ages 65 & older) F: Cecile Knowles, Powell, WY; Delilah Brown, Billings, MT;

Silver Senior (ages 65 & older) M: Douglas Oliver, Columbus, MT; Richard Stiff, Billings, MT;

Overall Match Winner - Female: Anna Mcdermott, Huntley, MT;

Overall Match Winner - Male: Alan Knowles, Powell, WY;

Modern M: Tony Garibaldi, Bozeman, MT; Dale Berger, Belgrade, MT; Gavin Williams, Laurel, MT;

Overall Match Winner - Female: Anna Mcdermott, Huntley, MT;

Traditional F: Joyce Aasmundstad, Beulah, ND;

Traditional M: Scott Mcdermott, Huntley, MT; Stan Bayley, Billings, MT; Paul Hoeft, Powell, WY;

Overall Match Winner - Male: Jesse Blankenship, Miles City, MT;

