Big Sky State Games

Shooting PRS .22 LR 

Results

PRS .22 LR PRS .22 LR Base Adult M: Anthony Kuchynka, Billings, MT; Matt Greenfield; Tony Buechler.

PRS .22 LR PRS .22 LR Base Youth M: Max Fox, Lewistown, MT.

PRS .22 LR PRS .22 LR Base Adult F: Chelsea Daniken.

PRS .22 LR PRS .22 LR Open Adult M: Levi Fox, Lewistown, MT; Erik Gjertsen, Billings, MT; Casey Britton.

PRS .22 LR PRS .22 LR Open Senior M: Neal Passow, Lewistown, MT; Fred Picco, Lewistown, MT.

PRS .22 LR PRS .22 LR Open Youth M: Martin Britton; Pierce Neiman, Forsyth, MT.

PRS .22 LR PRS .22 LR Open Youth F: Kylar Britton; Shaylah Britton; Tahrea Reynard.

PRS .22 LR PRS .22 LR Open Adult F: Devan Farrar, Billings, MT; Patty Reynard.

