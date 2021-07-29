Big Sky State Games
Shooting PRS .22 LR
Results
PRS .22 LR PRS .22 LR Base Adult M: Anthony Kuchynka, Billings, MT; Matt Greenfield; Tony Buechler.
PRS .22 LR PRS .22 LR Base Youth M: Max Fox, Lewistown, MT.
PRS .22 LR PRS .22 LR Base Adult F: Chelsea Daniken.
PRS .22 LR PRS .22 LR Open Adult M: Levi Fox, Lewistown, MT; Erik Gjertsen, Billings, MT; Casey Britton.
PRS .22 LR PRS .22 LR Open Senior M: Neal Passow, Lewistown, MT; Fred Picco, Lewistown, MT.
PRS .22 LR PRS .22 LR Open Youth M: Martin Britton; Pierce Neiman, Forsyth, MT.
PRS .22 LR PRS .22 LR Open Youth F: Kylar Britton; Shaylah Britton; Tahrea Reynard.
PRS .22 LR PRS .22 LR Open Adult F: Devan Farrar, Billings, MT; Patty Reynard.
