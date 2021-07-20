Big Sky State Games 

Speed Climbing

2021 Speed Climbing Advanced (Official Speed Route) M: Nick Morledge Hampton; Parker Pearsall; Auston Schellig.

2021 Speed Climbing Junior (born 2002 or 2003) F: Cameron Leo.

2021 Speed Climbing Recreational (born 2001 or before) M: Joe Currie; Patrick Mccormick.

2021 Speed Climbing Youth A (born 2004 or 2005) F: Yulena Jasper.

2021 Speed Climbing Youth A (born 2004 or 2005) M: David Jasper; Dane Cross.

2021 Speed Climbing Youth B (born 2006 or 2007) M: Cooper Mcwilliams; Kolby Palm; Aubrey Kincaid.

2021 Speed Climbing Youth C (born 2008 or 2009) F: Cambry Magone; Katelyn Schlosser.

2021 Speed Climbing Youth C (born 2008 or 2009) M: Sam Hart; Noah Shaffer.

2021 Speed Climbing Youth D (born 2010 or later) F: Brielle Iverson; Harley Paddock; Taryn Torgerson.

2021 Speed Climbing Youth D (born 2010 or later) M: Paxton Schillreff; Abram Zuroff; Samuel Woods.

