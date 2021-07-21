Shooting Sporting Clays
Sporting Clays Lewis Class Junior (15-18) F: Elizabeth Kamminga, Billings.
Sporting Clays Lewis Class Men (18-54) M: Michael Bergman, Billings; Matt Lewin, Miles City.
Sporting Clays Lewis Class Rookie M: Kyler Bergman, Billings.
Sporting Clays Lewis Class Senior (55-64) M: Mark Qualman, Billings; Butch Smart, Billings; Jeffrey Faycosh, Billings.
Sporting Clays Lewis Class Sub Jr. (0-14): Jase Tillman, Laurel; Kassi Hanson, Cody, WY.
