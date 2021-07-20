Big Sky State Games

Table Tennis

2021 Table Tennis 11 & Under M: Leyton Robinson, Billings, MT; Allison Martin, Billings, MT; Elliot Iverson, Billings, MT.

2021 Table Tennis 40 & Over M: Dallas Redekopp, Lolo, MT; David Hays, Gillette, WY; Rod Trahan, Busby, MT.

2021 Table Tennis 50 & Over M: Dallas Redekopp, Lolo, MT; Rod Trahan, Busby, MT; David Hays, Gillette, WY.

2021 Table Tennis 60 & Over M: David Hays, Gillette, WY; Bruce Thomas, Tappen, ND; Art Fust, Billings, MT.

2021 Table Tennis 70 & Over M: Art Fust, Billings, MT; Dale Wagner, Pettibone, ND.

2021 Table Tennis Doubles All Ages M: Dallas Redekopp/David Kroon, Missoula, MT; Art Fust/Rod Trahan, Billings, MT; Cade Foster/John Waters, Helena, MT.

2021 Table Tennis Class A M: Anders Truelson, Bozeman, MT; Dallas Redekopp, Lolo, MT; Rod Trahan, Busby, MT.

2021 Table Tennis Class B M: Nathan Wilcox, Bozeman, MT; Tony Welder, Bismarck, ND; John Waters, Missoula, MT.

2021 Table Tennis Class C M: Okugn Okom, Spokane, WA; Ladd Yamanoha, Molt, MT; Michael Robinson, Billings, MT.

2021 Table Tennis Women All Ages F: Lan Chunyan Petersen, Laurel, MT; Kathryn Fust, Billings, MT; Kyra Munson, Billings, MT.

Tags

Load comments