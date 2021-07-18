Taekwondo

Forms Mixed 7 to 9 White/Yellow Belt: Allie Freedman, Billings; Evan Dean, Clyde Park; Makenna Shugart, Billings.

Forms Male 10 to 12 Yellow/Green Belt: Wyatt Haaland, Billings; Kasen Besel, Billings; Dawson Toney, Billings.

Forms Mixed Adult White/Yellow Belt: Sarah Rhinehart, Billings; Allison French, Powell; Mark Freedman, Billings.

Forms Male 9 to 13 Green Belt: Matthew Nynas, Billings; Tristin Kelley, Billings; Declan Kelley, Billings.

Forms Mixed Adult Green Belt: Sarah Shugart, Billings; Marcus Nynas, Billings; Trevor Barbeau, Billings.

Forms Mixed 10 to 12 Blue Belt: Aspen French, Powell, WY; Egor Efimchenko, Billings; Wyatt Standley, Billings.

Forms Mixed 15 to 16 Blue Belt: Alexadra McCrone, Fishtail; Kaylie Scherer, Billings; Kale Izatt, Billings.

Forms Male 12 to 14 Brown Belt: Owen Horn-Charnesky, Billings; Coleman Standley, Billings; Matthew Horn-Charnesky, Billings.

Forms Mixed Brown/Red/Black Belt: Gideon Partenheimer, Powell, WY; Angela Frank, Powell, WY; Amy Debernardis, Livingston.

Sparring Mixed 9 to 10 Green/Blue Belt: Aspen French, Powell, WY; Kasen Besel, Billings; Declan Kelley, Billings.

Sparring Male 10 to 12 Yellow/Green/Blue Belt: Tristin Kelley, Billings; Egor Efimchenko, Billings; Dawson Toney, Billings.

Sparring Male Adult White Belt: Marcelo Henriquez-Souza, Powell, WY; Mark Freedman, Billings.

Sparring Mixed 15 and Up Open: Gideon Partenheimer, Powell, WY; Matthew Horn-Charnesky, Billings; Sarah Rhinehart, Billings.

Sparring Mixed 13 to 15 Blue/Brown Belt: Alexadra McCrone, Fishtail; Kaylie Scherer, Billings; Coleman Standley, Billings.

Team Sparring Brown/Black Belt Open: Seth Partenheimer Owen Horn-Charnesky, Billings; Gideon Partenheimer Matthew Horn-Charnesky, Billings.

