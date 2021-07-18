Taekwondo
Forms Mixed 7 to 9 White/Yellow Belt: Allie Freedman, Billings; Evan Dean, Clyde Park; Makenna Shugart, Billings.
Forms Male 10 to 12 Yellow/Green Belt: Wyatt Haaland, Billings; Kasen Besel, Billings; Dawson Toney, Billings.
Forms Mixed Adult White/Yellow Belt: Sarah Rhinehart, Billings; Allison French, Powell; Mark Freedman, Billings.
Forms Male 9 to 13 Green Belt: Matthew Nynas, Billings; Tristin Kelley, Billings; Declan Kelley, Billings.
Forms Mixed Adult Green Belt: Sarah Shugart, Billings; Marcus Nynas, Billings; Trevor Barbeau, Billings.
Forms Mixed 10 to 12 Blue Belt: Aspen French, Powell, WY; Egor Efimchenko, Billings; Wyatt Standley, Billings.
Forms Mixed 15 to 16 Blue Belt: Alexadra McCrone, Fishtail; Kaylie Scherer, Billings; Kale Izatt, Billings.
Forms Male 12 to 14 Brown Belt: Owen Horn-Charnesky, Billings; Coleman Standley, Billings; Matthew Horn-Charnesky, Billings.
Forms Mixed Brown/Red/Black Belt: Gideon Partenheimer, Powell, WY; Angela Frank, Powell, WY; Amy Debernardis, Livingston.
Sparring Mixed 9 to 10 Green/Blue Belt: Aspen French, Powell, WY; Kasen Besel, Billings; Declan Kelley, Billings.
Sparring Male 10 to 12 Yellow/Green/Blue Belt: Tristin Kelley, Billings; Egor Efimchenko, Billings; Dawson Toney, Billings.
Sparring Male Adult White Belt: Marcelo Henriquez-Souza, Powell, WY; Mark Freedman, Billings.
Sparring Mixed 15 and Up Open: Gideon Partenheimer, Powell, WY; Matthew Horn-Charnesky, Billings; Sarah Rhinehart, Billings.
Sparring Mixed 13 to 15 Blue/Brown Belt: Alexadra McCrone, Fishtail; Kaylie Scherer, Billings; Coleman Standley, Billings.
Team Sparring Brown/Black Belt Open: Seth Partenheimer Owen Horn-Charnesky, Billings; Gideon Partenheimer Matthew Horn-Charnesky, Billings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.