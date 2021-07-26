Big Sky State Games
Tennis
Boys
12 Singles: Christian Reck, Billings, MT; Grant Williams, Billings, MT; Raymond Loomis, Billings, MT.
14 Singles: Oliver Ward, Bozeman, MT; Haddon Otey, Bozeman, MT; Colson Staiger, Glendive, MT.
16 Singles: Chris Piccioni, Billings, MT; Keaton Miller, Billings, MT; Oliver Ward, Bozeman, MT.
18 Singles: Dalton Polesky, Miles City, MT; Joshua Currie, Havre, MT; Dayton Magone, Billings, MT.
18 Singles Novice: Joshua Currie, Havre, MT; Carsen Staiger, Glendive, MT; Michael De Guzman, Lewistown, MT.
18 Doubles: Dalton Polesky/Joshua Currie; Dayton Magone/Carson Bruyere; Matthew Newbury/Braydon Petemann.
18 Doubles Novice: Dalton Polesky/Joshua Currie; Matthew Newbury/Braydon Petemann; Everette Alden/Jayden Old Bull.
Girls
12 Singles Novice: Kathryn Reck, Billings, MT; Lilli Hauptman, Billings, MT.
14 Singles: Izabel Barr, Bozeman, MT; Makayla Otey, Bozeman, MT; Shayna Klitzke, Dickinson, ND.
14 Singles Novice: Jenner Mathison, Billings, MT; Sophia Tuss, Billings, MT.
16 Doubles: Shayna Klitzke/Valeria Bradley; Samantha McDonald/Kate Finneman; Zoey Franko/Ashley Doney.
18 Singles: Valeria Bradley, Dickinson, ND; Sydney Luderitz, Billings, MT; Alexis LaMeres, Bozeman, MT.
18 Doubles Novice: Shayna Klitzke/Valeria Bradley; Riley Gilsdorf/Gussie Lee; Hailey Petemann/Loree Reck.
Men
50 Singles: Richard Lindgren, Glendive, MT; Jacques Rutten, Lewistown, MT.
Open Singles: Daniel Alme, Billings, MT; Bedford Otey, Bozeman, MT; Jimmy Vroman, Joliet, MT.
4.0 Singles: Ray Loomis, Billings, MT; Bedford Otey, Bozeman, MT.
3.5 Singles: Gavin Holden, Glendive, MT; Deric Holden, Glendive, MT; Seth Sommerfeld, Billings, MT.
3.0 Singles: Seth Sommerfeld, Billings, MT; Jacques Rutten, Lewistown, MT; Ethan Allerton, Tucson.
Open Doubles: William Schuman-Kline/Daniel Alme; Johncarl Rogge/Jimmy Vroman; Jordan Gibbs/Mick Mattie.
Combined 7.0 Doubles: Gavin Holden/Deric Holden; Alan Lamb/Mikel Garcia.
Women
Open Singles: Sydney Luderitz, Billings, MT; Jada Brown, Belgrade, MT.
3.5 Singles: Carol Van Tuinen, Billings, MT; Wendy Wheeler, Billings, MT.
3.0 Singles: Beverly Goss; Kathleen King, Billings, MT; Deborah Mulholland, Billings, MT.
Open Doubles: Wendy Wheeler/Carol Van Tuinen; Kristell Reck/Loree Reck.
Combined 7.0 Doubles: Wendy Wheeler/Carol Van Tuinen; Jackie Lloyd-Randolfi/Jill Mattie;
Combined 6.0 Doubles: Jill Mattie/Jackie Lloyd-Randolfi; Deborah Mulholland/ Beverly Goss.
Mixed
Open Doubles: William Schuman-Kline/Makenzy Gilsdorf; Frank Witt/Jill Witt; Loren Rogge/Isabella Rogge.
Combined 8.0 Doubles: Jill Witt/Frank Witt; Kelly Dennehy/Robert Leaverton.
Parent/Child
Doubles 14: Isabella Rogge/Johncarl Rogge; Bedford Otey/Makayla Otey; Ray Loomis/Raymond Loomis.
Doubles 18: Josh Miller/Keation Miller; Riley Gilsdorf/Douglas Gilsdorf; Hayden Trost/David Trost.
Mixed 18 Doubles: Vaughn Sobrepena/Izabel Barr; Skylar Rutten/Michael De Guzman; Loren Rogge/Isabella Rogge.
