Big Sky State Games

Tennis

Boys

12 Singles: Christian Reck, Billings, MT; Grant Williams, Billings, MT; Raymond Loomis, Billings, MT.

14 Singles: Oliver Ward, Bozeman, MT; Haddon Otey, Bozeman, MT; Colson Staiger, Glendive, MT.

16 Singles: Chris Piccioni, Billings, MT; Keaton Miller, Billings, MT; Oliver Ward, Bozeman, MT.

18 Singles: Dalton Polesky, Miles City, MT; Joshua Currie, Havre, MT; Dayton Magone, Billings, MT.

18 Singles Novice: Joshua Currie, Havre, MT; Carsen Staiger, Glendive, MT; Michael De Guzman, Lewistown, MT.

18 Doubles: Dalton Polesky/Joshua Currie; Dayton Magone/Carson Bruyere; Matthew Newbury/Braydon Petemann.

18 Doubles Novice: Dalton Polesky/Joshua Currie; Matthew Newbury/Braydon Petemann; Everette Alden/Jayden Old Bull.

Girls

12 Singles Novice: Kathryn Reck, Billings, MT; Lilli Hauptman, Billings, MT.

14 Singles: Izabel Barr, Bozeman, MT; Makayla Otey, Bozeman, MT; Shayna Klitzke, Dickinson, ND.

14 Singles Novice: Jenner Mathison, Billings, MT; Sophia Tuss, Billings, MT.

16 Doubles: Shayna Klitzke/Valeria Bradley; Samantha McDonald/Kate Finneman; Zoey Franko/Ashley Doney.

18 Singles: Valeria Bradley, Dickinson, ND; Sydney Luderitz, Billings, MT; Alexis LaMeres, Bozeman, MT.

18 Doubles Novice: Shayna Klitzke/Valeria Bradley; Riley Gilsdorf/Gussie Lee; Hailey Petemann/Loree Reck.

Men

50 Singles: Richard Lindgren, Glendive, MT; Jacques Rutten, Lewistown, MT.

Open Singles: Daniel Alme, Billings, MT; Bedford Otey, Bozeman, MT; Jimmy Vroman, Joliet, MT.

4.0 Singles: Ray Loomis, Billings, MT; Bedford Otey, Bozeman, MT.

3.5 Singles: Gavin Holden, Glendive, MT; Deric Holden, Glendive, MT; Seth Sommerfeld, Billings, MT.

3.0 Singles: Seth Sommerfeld, Billings, MT; Jacques Rutten, Lewistown, MT; Ethan Allerton, Tucson.

Open Doubles: William Schuman-Kline/Daniel Alme; Johncarl Rogge/Jimmy Vroman; Jordan Gibbs/Mick Mattie.

Combined 7.0 Doubles: Gavin Holden/Deric Holden; Alan Lamb/Mikel Garcia.

Women

Open Singles: Sydney Luderitz, Billings, MT; Jada Brown, Belgrade, MT.

3.5 Singles: Carol Van Tuinen, Billings, MT; Wendy Wheeler, Billings, MT.

3.0 Singles: Beverly Goss; Kathleen King, Billings, MT; Deborah Mulholland, Billings, MT.

Open Doubles: Wendy Wheeler/Carol Van Tuinen; Kristell Reck/Loree Reck.

Combined 7.0 Doubles: Wendy Wheeler/Carol Van Tuinen; Jackie Lloyd-Randolfi/Jill Mattie;

Combined 6.0 Doubles: Jill Mattie/Jackie Lloyd-Randolfi; Deborah Mulholland/ Beverly Goss.

Mixed

Open Doubles: William Schuman-Kline/Makenzy Gilsdorf; Frank Witt/Jill Witt; Loren Rogge/Isabella Rogge.

Combined 8.0 Doubles: Jill Witt/Frank Witt; Kelly Dennehy/Robert Leaverton.

Parent/Child

Doubles 14: Isabella Rogge/Johncarl Rogge; Bedford Otey/Makayla Otey; Ray Loomis/Raymond Loomis.

Doubles 18: Josh Miller/Keation Miller; Riley Gilsdorf/Douglas Gilsdorf; Hayden Trost/David Trost.

Mixed 18 Doubles: Vaughn Sobrepena/Izabel Barr; Skylar Rutten/Michael De Guzman; Loren Rogge/Isabella Rogge.

