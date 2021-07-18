Big Sky State Games

Track and field

Friday

at Billings West

Girls

8-9

55 meters: 1, Roberts, Kendall, Billings, 8.63. 2, Cahill, Sinead, Billings, 9.42. 3, Jamieson, Harper, Billings, 9.54.

100: 1, Roberts, Kendall, Billings, 15.10. 2, Jamieson, Tenley, Billings, MT, 15.64. 3, Aspinwall, Reagan, Billings, 16.28.

200: 1, Roberts, Kendall, Billings, 31.91. 2, Jamieson, Tenley, Billings, MT, 33.54. 3, Aspinwall, Reagan, Billings, 34.26.

400: 1, Jamieson, Tenley, Billings, MT, 1:16.20. 2, Aspinwall, Reagan, Billings, 1:22.38. 3, McFadyean, Reese, Billings, 1:26.23.

800: 1, Torgerson, Emma, Havre, 3:19.08. 2, Trickey, Hannah, Billings, 3:29.46.

1,500: 1, Torgerson, Emma, Havre, 6:49.82. 2, Scanson, Sophia, Billings, 7:50.61.

80 hurdles: 1, Roberts, Kendall, Billings, 17.50. 2, Richter Green, Zoey, Billings, 19.88.

Long jump: 1, Cahill, Sinead, Billings, 10-05. 2, Jamieson, Tenley, Billings, MT, 10-01. 3, Aspinwall, Reagan, Billings, 10-00.

Triple jump: 1, Aspinwall, Reagan, Billings, 21-03. 2, Wrigg, Torri, Helena, 15-06.75.

Shot put: 1, Busch, Morgan, Hermosa,SD, 15-09.50. 2, Poole, Peyton, Butte, 13-08.50.

Discus: 1, Poole, Peyton, Butte, 34-01.

10-11

55: 1, Prestwich, Peyton, Riverton, WY, 8.29. 2, Prestwich, Sawyer, Riverton, WY, 8.43. 3, Biehl, Maisey, Billings, 8.58.

100: 1, Prestwich, Peyton, Riverton, WY, 14.56. 2, Prestwich, Sawyer, Riverton, WY, 14.70. 3, Craig, Bristol, Casper, WY, 15.01.

200: 1, Prestwich, Peyton, Riverton, WY, 30.85. 2, Prestwich, Sawyer, Riverton, WY, 31.37. 3, Biehl, Maisey, Billings, 33.90.

400: 1, Kegel, Addison, Billings, 1:11.85. 2, Carahasen, Cora, Billings, 1:17.31. 3, French, Aspen, Powell, WY, 1:23.07.

800: 1, Kegel, Addison, Billings, 2:42.61. 2, Carahasen, Cora, Billings, 2:51.43. 3, Pease, Meadow, Lodge Grass, 3:28.73.

1,500: 1, Peebles, Brooklyn, Choteau, 6:50.43. 2, Toney, Saleah, Billings, 7:43.64.

80 hurdles: 1, Martin, Avery, Choteau, 22.06.

High jump: 1, Craig, Bristol, Casper, WY, 4-04. 2, Prestwich, Sawyer, Riverton, WY, 4-02. 3, Prestwich, Peyton, Riverton, WY, 4-00.

Long jump: 1, Prestwich, Peyton, Riverton, WY, 11-10. 2, Prestwich, Sawyer, Riverton, WY, 11-08.50. 3, Carahasen, Cora, Billings, 11-07.25.

Triple jump: 1, Craig, Bristol, Casper, WY, 23-10.50. 2, Peebles, Brooklyn, Choteau, 22-05.50. 3, Kegel, Addison, Billings, 21-07.

Shot put: 1, Magone, Cambry, Billings, 20-08.50.

Discus: 1, Magone, Cambry, Billings, 63-02. 2, Snyder, Lorelai, Billings, 31-08.

Boys

8-9

55: 1, Kegel, Krew, Billings, 8.94. 2, Zent, Owen, Billings, 9.02. 3, Iverson, Roger, Miles City, 9.17.

100: 1, Kegel, Krew, Billings, 15.42. 2, Zent, Owen, Billings, 16.14. 3, Murray, Keegan, Shepherd, 16.20.

200: 1, Kegel, Krew, Billings, 34.56. 2, Murray, Keegan, Shepherd, 34.89. 3, McPherson, Ethan, Billings, 35.18.

400: 1, Kegel, Krew, Billings, 1:16.57. 2, Murray, Keegan, Shepherd, 1:16.68. 3, Flaten, Finn, Great Falls, 1:40.33.

800: 1, Creeden, Harrison, Laurel, 4:02.37. 2, Reuter, Jaden, Sidney, 4:26.64.

1,500: 1, Reuter, Jaden, Sidney, 8:49.44. 2, Scanson, Rhyse, Billings, 9:01.02.

Long jump: 1, Kegel, Krew, Billings, 12-02.50. 2, Zent, Owen, Billings, 10-07. 3, Murray, Keegan, Shepherd, 10-02.25.

Triple jump: 1, Peebles, Dane, Choteau, 20-11.25.

Shot put: 1, Kegel, Jaxon, Billings, 14-04.50.

10-11

55: 1, Barz, Brendan, Billings, 8.37. 2, Raunig, Caden, Billings, 8.47. 3, Parker, Tyce, Billings, 8.86.

100: 1, Barz, Brendan, Billings, 14.54. 2, Raunig, Caden, Billings, 14.80. 3, Guyer, Trevor, Billings, MT, 14.96.

200: 1, Barz, Brendan, Billings, 30.27. 2, Guyer, Trevor, Billings, MT, 31.05. 3, Parker, Tyce, Billings, 31.65.

400: 1, Connors, Corrick, Clancy, 1:09.54. 2, Parker, Tyce, Billings, 1:10.85. 3, Costner, Simeon, Plains, 1:12.71.

800: 1, Woods, Samuel, Billings, 3:08.17.

1,500: 1, Costner, Simeon, Plains, 5:18.47. 2, Chirrick, Beau, Billings, 6:11.89. 3, Woods, Samuel, Billings, 6:26.89.

80 hurdles: 1, Zickefoose, Hirsch, Riverton, WY, 18.62. 2, Chirrick, Beau, Billings, 18.96. 3, Flaten, Rowan, Great Falls, 30.38.

High jump: 1, Raunig, Caden, Billings, 3-02.

Long jump: 1, Parker, Tyce, Billings, 12-04.50. 2, Guyer, Trevor, Billings, MT, 11-11.75. 3, Connors, Corrick, Clancy, 10-09.25.

Triple jump: 1, Salas, Kaden, Casper, WY, 23-05.75. 2, Brooks, Trampas, Lewistown, 22-04.25.

Shot put: 1, Brooks, Trampas, Lewistown, 26-04.25. 2, Lester, Johnathan, Laurel, 24-10.25. 3, Jamieson, Jesse, Billings, 22-03.50.

Discus: 1, Brooks, Trampas, Lewistown, 60-05. 2, Berwick, Parker, Bainville, 59-09. 3, Zickefoose, Hirsch, Riverton, WY, 56-06.

