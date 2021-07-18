Big Sky State Games
Track and field
Sunday
at Billings West
Women
19-29
100 meters: 1, Reintsma, Callie, Billings, 13.92. 2, Martin, Amber, Kooskia, ID, 19.19.
Pole vault: 1, Manecke, Dakota, Cut Bank, 10-00. 2, Bertolino, Kacey, Roberts, 7-06.
Long jump: 1, Oray, Vivian, Billings, 14-07. 2, Mader, Katie, Billings, 13-03.25.
Triple jump: 1, Oray, Vivian, Billings, 33-00.
Shot put: 1, Schmidt, Sarah, Glasgow, 40-09. 2, Fink, Jordan, Bozeman, 40-02.50. 3, Davis, Natasha, Big Timber, 30-03.
Discus: 1, Cicierski, Madison, Billings, 150-11. 2, Schmidt, Sarah, Glasgow, 136-06. 3, Poole, Emily, Worden, 124-01.
Hammer throw: 1, Schmidt, Sarah, Glasgow, 157-01. 2, Davis, Natasha, Big Timber, 108-11.
Javelin: 1, Poole, Emily, Worden, 118-03. 2, Meek, Hollee, Billings, 110-11. 3, Oray, Vivian, Billings, 99-04.
30-34
100: 1, McIntyre, Brenna, Miles City, 14.45.
5,000: 1, Fanning, Jillian, Cheyenne, WY, 20:29.26.
Long jump: 1, Curry, Ashley, Bozeman, 15-02.25. 2, McIntyre, Brenna, Miles City, 13-08.25.
Triple jump: 1, Curry, Ashley, Bozeman, 32-07. 2, Freed, Lillian, Sheridan, WY, 32-00.
Discus: 1, Lohof-Crago, Christine, Absarokee, 86-06. 2, Freed, Lillian, Sheridan, WY, 74-03.
Javelin: 1, Freed, Lillian, Sheridan, WY, 4-10.
40-44
60: 1, Johnson, Jodi, Sheridan, WY, 11.41.
800: 1, Johnson, Jodi, Sheridan, WY, 3:44.78.
Shot put: 1, Allen, Jennifer, Belgrade, 41-06.
Discus: 1, Allen, Jennifer, Belgrade, 122-06.
Hammer throw: 1, Allen, Jennifer, Belgrade, 142-02.
50-54
60: 1, Tolman, Penny, Preston, ID, 10.44.
100 hurdles: 1, Tolman, Penny, Preston, ID, 20.49.
300 hurdles: 1, Tolman, Penny, Preston, ID, 1:02.56.
Pole vault: 1, Tolman, Penny, Preston, ID, 8-06.
Triple jump: 1, Tolman, Penny, Preston, ID, 25-11.75.
Hammer throw: 1, Flood, Carol, Great Falls, 74-11.
55-59
Shot put: 1, Reimer, Lisa, Laurel, 26-09.50.
Discus: 1, Reimer, Lisa, Laurel, 69-10.
60-64
200: 1, Erickson, Lynne, Billings, 40.27.
High jump: 1, Erickson, Lynne, Billings, 3-08. 2, Butler, Diana, Basin, WY, 3-02.
Long jump: 1, Erickson, Lynne, Billings, 9-09.75.
Discus: 1, Butler, Diana, Basin, WY, 22-09.
Javelin: 1, Butler, Diana, Basin, WY, 36-02.
5,000 race/walk: 1, Butler, Diana, Basin, WY, 39:17.66. 2, Small, Leslie, Billings, 47:53.43.
65-69
5,000: 1, Davis, Maria, Big Timber, 33:38.15.
Shot put: 1, Davis, Maria, Big Timber, 21-05.
Discus: 1, Davis, Maria, Big Timber, 45-03.
70-74
60: 1, Smith, Joan, Billings, 15.62.
Shot put: 1, Smith, Joan, Billings, 17-03.
Discus: 1, Smith, Joan, Billings, 44-07.
80-84
5,000 race/walk: 1, Soft, Janice, Billings, 34:47.44.
Men
16-18
5,000: 1, Graves, Kevin, Ballantine, 17:23.36.
19-29
100: 1, Foster, Jaden, Missoula, 11.54. 2, Petross, Caleb, Dickinson, ND, 11.56. 3, Dolechek, Jayden, Dickinson, ND, 11.67.
200: 1, Foster, Jaden, Missoula, 22.71. 2, Dolechek, Jayden, Dickinson, ND, 23.01. 3, Petross, Caleb, Dickinson, ND, 23.55.
400: 1, Gordon, Trevor, Bozeman, 56.42. 2, Stanek, Cameron, Casper, WY, 1:05.21.
1,500: 1, Johnson, Blaine, Sheridan, WY, 4:32.93.
5,000: 1, Morgan, Justin, Thompson Falls, 16:43.33.
110 hurdles: 1, Gordon, Trevor, Bozeman, 17.13. 2, Platt, Winston, Billings, 18.22.
300 hurdles: 1, Gordon, Trevor, Bozeman, 45.81.
High jump: 1, Allen, Dane, Dickinson, ND, 6-06. 2, Gibson, Jason, Fort Shaw, 5-08.
Pole vault: 1, Oddy, Alex, Billings, 14-00. 2, Gibson, Jason, Fort Shaw, 13-00.
Long jump: 1, Allen, Dane, Dickinson, ND, 22-05.75. 2, Petross, Caleb, Dickinson, ND, 20-10.50. 3, Dolechek, Jayden, Dickinson, ND, 19-10.
Triple jump: 1, Close, Kevin, Billings, 45-07.75. 2, Allen, Dane, Dickinson, ND, 44-11.50. 3, Martin, Noah, Bozeman, 43-03.25.
Shot put: 1, Nehring, Alec, Bozeman, 53-03.50. 2, Freed, Brian, Sheridan, WY, 52-08.25. 3, Slade, Carter, Bozeman, 49-10.
Discus: 1, Freed, Brian, Sheridan, WY, 172-09. 2, Saberhagen, Ethan, Bozeman, 147-04. 3, Nehring, Alec, Bozeman, 142-04.
Hammer throw: 1, Barkell, Elijah, Belgrade, 144-04. 2, Slade, Carter, Bozeman, 134-04.
Javelin: 1, Hoffman, Cooper, Dillon, 199-11.
30-34
100: 1, Buzzell, William, Hamilton, 12.55. 2, Fanning, Bret, Cheyenne, WY, 12.56.
200: 1, Fanning, Bret, Cheyenne, WY, 24.79.
400: 1, Fanning, Bret, Cheyenne, WY, 58.33.
800: 1, Galahan, Drew, Harlowton, 2:05.69.
5,000: 1, Galahan, Drew, Harlowton, 17:14.41.
Shot put: 1, Reardon, Darby, Great Falls, 42-08.50.
Discus: 1, Reardon, Darby, Great Falls, 132-08.
Hammer throw: 1, Reardon, Darby, Great Falls, 137-04.
40-44
60: 1, Smith, Trabias, Billings, 7.51. 2, Creeden, Mike, Laurel, 9.17.
100: 1, Smith, Trabias, Billings, 11.52. 2, Creeden, Mike, Laurel, 14.63.
200: 1, Smith, Trabias, Billings, 23.77.
400: 1, Rasmussen, Jerald, Sheridan, WY, 1:03.42. 2, Creeden, Mike, Laurel,
1:11.80.
800: 1, Rasmussen, Jerald, Sheridan, WY, 2:36.32.
1,500: 1, Rasmussen, Jerald, Sheridan, WY, 5:45.20. 2, Creeden, Mike, Laurel, 6:47.96.
Long jump: 1, Creeden, Mike, Laurel, 14-03.75.
45-49
60: 1, Waters, Shane, Idaho Falls, ID, 8.91. 2, Snyder, Lorenzo, Billings, 13.26.
100: 1, Snyder, Lorenzo, Billings, 12.98. 2, Waters, Shane, Idaho Falls, ID, 13.78. 3, Miller, Michael, Miles City, 14.34.
200: 1, Snyder, Lorenzo, Billings, 26.97. 2, Waters, Shane, Idaho Falls, ID, 29.57.
Pole vault: 1, Manecke, Shayne, Cut Bank, 9-07.
Long jump: 1, Snyder, Lorenzo, Billings, 16-02. 2, Waters, Shane, Idaho Falls, ID, 13-03.75.
Shot put: 1, Martin, Sam, Stites, 35-00.50.
Discus: 1, Martin, Sam, Stites, 97-07.
50-54
100: 1, Wrigg, Kam, Helena, 14.38.
High jump: 1, Wrigg, Kam, Helena, 5-02.
Long jump: 1, Wrigg, Kam, Helena, 17-00.25.
Discus: 1, Poole, Mike, Butte, 128-03. 2, Poole, John, Ballantine, 126-07.
Javelin: 1, Poole, Mike, Butte, 146-02. 2, Poole, John, Ballantine, 137-09.
55-59
60: 1, Carlon, Daniel, Chester, 23.19.
100: 1, Carlon, Daniel, Chester, 43.27.
Shot put: 1, Cress, Alan, Great Falls, 39-06.25.
Discus: 1, Cress, Alan, Great Falls, 128-03.
Hammer throw: 1, Cress, Alan, Great Falls, 130-01.
Javelin: 1, Cress, Alan, Great Falls, 123-11.
60-64
60: 1, Stocker, Leland, Ashland, 16.82.
100: 1, Rolandson, Greg, Billings, 14.31. 2, Stocker, Leland, Ashland, 29.94.
200: 1, Rolandson, Greg, Billings, 29.70. 2, Stocker, Leland, Ashland, 1:03.71.
400: 1, Coutant, Brad, Billings, 1:56.28.
1,500: 1, Coutant, Brad, Billings, 7:22.67.
Pole vault: 1, Wageman, Gary, Glasgow, 9-07.
Shot put: 1, Simons, Allen, Seeley Lake, 27-03.
Discus: 1, Simons, Allen, Seeley Lake, 130-08.
65-69
60: 1, Price, Larry, Belton, TX, 10.73. 2, Brooks, Brent, Billings, 12.79.
100: 1, Nayes, Larry, Miles City, 15.67. 2, Price, Larry, Belton, TX, 17.69.
200: 1, Price, Larry, Belton, TX, 37.66. 2, Kliewer, Alan, Lustre, 43.62.
400: 1, Kliewer, Alan, Lustre, 1:49.18.
800: 1, Kliewer, Alan, Lustre, 3:15.20.
1,500: 1, Kliewer, Alan, Lustre, 7:07.28.
High jump: 1, Johnson, Jim, Livingston, 4-02.
Long jump: 1, Price, Larry, Belton, TX, 11-04.25.
Triple jump: 1, Price, Larry, Belton, TX, 23-04.25.
5,000 race/walk: 1, Maller, Paul, Gillette, WY, 39:46.57.
70-74
60: 1, Noland, Charles, Worden, 11.79.
100: 1, Snodgrass, Micah, Joliet, 20.34. 2, Noland, Charles, Worden, 23.03.
200: 1, Noland, Charles, Worden, 44.27.
1,500: 1, Harper, Steve, Helena, 9:22.97.
5,000: 1, Snodgrass, Micah, Joliet, 29:27.66.
High jump: 1, Sorenson, Alan, Havre, 3-04.
Shot put: 1, Sager, Bob, White Sulphur, 29-07.25. 2, Brogan, James, Wilsall, 25-09.
Discus: 1, Brogan, James, Wilsall, 83-08. 2, Sorenson, Alan, Havre, 81-02. 3, Sager, Bob, White Sulphur, 70-06.
Hammer throw: 1, Sager, Bob, White Sulphur, 117-11.
5,000 race/walk: 1, Harper, Steve, Helena, 31:34.76. 2, Snodgrass, Micah, Joliet, 41:59.91.
75-79
110 hurdles: 1, Butler, William E, Basin, WY, 49.75.
300 hurdles: 1, Butler, William E, Basin, WY, 1:58.56.
Pole vault: 1, Butler, William E, Basin, WY, 4-08.
Shot put: 1, Briant, Peter, Stockett, 32-05.25.
Discus: 1, Briant, Peter, Stockett, 95-07.
Hammer throw: 1, Briant, Peter, Stockett, 87-10.
Javelin: 1, Briant, Peter, Stockett, 74-02. 2, Butler, William E, Basin, WY, 48-09.
85-109
60: 1, Britton, Roger, Froid, 14.89.
100: 1, Britton, Roger, Froid, 24.89.
5,000: 1, Egged, Walter, Hardin, 44:01.62.
Shot put: 1, Mayberry, Edwin, Miles City, 17-03.50.
Discus: 1, Mayberry, Edwin, Miles City, 39-10.
Javelin: 1, Mayberry, Edwin, Miles City, 24-01.
5,000: 1, Egged, Walter, Hardin, 44:01.62.
