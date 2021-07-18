Big Sky State Games
Triathlon
Overall Female: 1. Alahna Lein, 17, 1:27:34; 2. Cindy Phillips, 57, 1:43:12: 3. Sara Thane, 27, 1:43:39.
Female 15-17: Alahna Lien, 17, 1:27:34.
Female 25-29: Sara Thane, 27, 1:43:39.
Female 55-59: Cindy Phillips, 57, 1:43:12.
Overall Male: 1. Bryan Brosious, 36, 1:18:27; 2. Arthur Thompson, 41, 1:23:02; 3. Paolo Gerbasi, 53, 1:24:50.
Male 35-39: 1. Bryan Brosious, 36, 1:18:27.
Male 40-44: 1. Arthur Thompson, 41, 1:23:02.
Male 50-54: 1. Paolo Gerbasi, 53, 1:24:50.
Duathlon
Overall Female: 1. Dawn Rollinger, 40, 1:55:48.
Female 40-44: 1. Dawn Rollinger, 40, 1:55:48.
Overall Male: 1. Adam McAbee, 40, 1:17:20; 2. Kody Heiser, 33, 1:31:52.
Male 30-34: 1. Kody Heiser, 33, 1:31:52.
Male 40-44: Adam McAbee 1:17:20.
Male team
Male overall: Jason Venn, 1:34:34.
Male 99 and under: Jason Venn, 1:34.34.
