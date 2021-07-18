Volleyball

Girls Middle School Triples (grades 8-9): Tongue River, Ranchester, WY; Hot Peppers, Billings; Bump It Up, Billings.

Women's Doubles: Devils, Glendive; The Digging Duo, Billings; Poundin Pupules, Billings.

Scholastic Grades 9 - 10: Huntley Project Black, Huntley; Can You Dig It!, Colstrip; Huntley Project Red, Huntley.

Scholastic Grades 11 – 12: Colstrip, Colstrip; Butte High, Butte; Gold Diggers, Helena. 

Adult Co-Ed: The Hitmen, Casper, WY; Over On One, Huntley; Shank You Very Much, Billings. 

Adult Women’s: RMC Green, Billings; Big Tippers, Sheridan, WY; We Were On A Break!, Circle.

