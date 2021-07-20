Big Sky State Games
Youth Soccer
2021 Soccer Youth Soccer 3v3 Age (7-8) F: Worland Bomber, Worland, WY.
2021 Soccer Youth Soccer 3v3 Age (9-10) F: Timber Wolves, Billings, MT; Arctic Wolves, Billings, MT.
2021 Soccer Youth Soccer 3v3 Age (9-10) M: Benchwarmers, Billings, MT; Miles City, Miles City, MT; Worland Bomber, Worland, WY.
2021 Soccer Youth Soccer 3v3 Age (11-12) F: Breakaways, Billings, MT; Strikers, Billings, MT; Flaming Hot Cheetos, Billings, MT.
2021 Soccer Youth Soccer 3v3 Age (11-12) M: Nutmeg Fc, Billings, MT; Worland Bombers 12u Boys, Worland, WY; All Day, Billings, MT.
2021 Soccer Youth Soccer 3v3 Age (13-14) F: Stingers, Billings, MT; Gold Diggers, Billings, MT; Long Shots, Billings, MT.
2021 Soccer Youth Soccer 3v3 Age (13-14) M: Boisterous Boys, Billings, MT; Futballers, Billings, MT; Nutmeggers, Billings, MT.
