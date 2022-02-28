Boys basketball

Eastern AA

at Belgrade High School

Thursday

Game 1: Bozeman vs. Belgrade, 9:30 a.m.

Game 2: Great Falls CMR vs. Billings Senior, 11 a.m.

Game 3: Bozeman Gallatin vs. Billings West, 3;30 p.m.

Game 4: Great Falls vs. Billings Skyview, 5 p.m.

Friday

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 9:30 a.m.

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 11 a.m.

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 9:30 a.m., at Gallatin High

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 9:30 a.m.

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3:30 p.m., consolation

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6:30 p.m., championship

Southern B

at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, Billings

Wednesday

Game 1: Colstrip vs. Three Forks, 6 p.m., play-in game, loser out

Thursday

Game 2: Lodge Glass vs. Joliet, 9 a.m.

Game 3: Manhattan vs. Red Lodge, 10:30 a.m.

Game 4: Jefferson vs. Lame Deer, 3 p.m.

Game 5: Columbus vs. Game 1 winner, 5 p.m.

Friday

Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 9 a.m.

Game 7: Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 10:30 a.m.

Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 loser, 9 a.m.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 9 a.m., at Lockwood High School

Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 3:30 p.m., consolation

Game 13: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 6:30 p.m., championship

