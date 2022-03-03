Boys basketball
10C
All-conference first team: Riley Reevis, Jr., Heart Butte; Joe Murray, Sr., Heart Butte; Spencer Lehnerz, Sr., Power; Kellan Doheny, Sr., Dutton-Brady; Thomas Young Running Crane, So., Heart Butte; Tyler Ellsworth, Sr., Dutton-Brady; Cade Hansen, Sr., Sunburst.
All-conference second team: Josh Kearns, Sr., Sunburst; Jake Feldmann, Sr., Dutton-Brady; Carter McDowell, Sr., Simms; Carter Casavant, Jr., Cascade; Marcus Rutherford, Sr., Heart Butte; Justin Smith, Sr., Cascade; Frankie Calf Bioss Ribs, Sr., Heart Butte.
Coach the year: Kellan Hall, Heart Butte.
