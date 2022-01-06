Tuesday

Billings Central 65, Lockwood 45

Broadview-Lavina 57, Plenty Coups 54

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 51, Chinook 40

Geraldine-Highwood 64, Power 48

Glendive 76, Colstrip 43

Harlowton-Ryegate 63, Absarokee 16

Harrison-Willow Creek 62, Lone Peak 47

Joliet 52, Shepherd 50

Missoula Loyola 51, Stevensville 39

Poplar 81, Frazer 37

Roundup 49, Red Lodge 44

Thursday

Bigfork 87, Troy 16

Bozeman 70, Billings Senior 42

Bozeman Gallatin 57, Billings West 55

Bridger 61, Joliet 52

Cascade 70, Simms 47

Columbus 76, Huntley Project 30

Ennis 60, Lone Peak 53

Florence 82, Arlee 71

Great Falls 64, Belgrade 52

Hamilton 43, Frenchtown 35

Jefferson 71, Twin Bridges 44

Terry 53, Custer-Hysham 32

