Tuesday
Billings Central 65, Lockwood 45
Broadview-Lavina 57, Plenty Coups 54
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 51, Chinook 40
Geraldine-Highwood 64, Power 48
Glendive 76, Colstrip 43
Harlowton-Ryegate 63, Absarokee 16
Harrison-Willow Creek 62, Lone Peak 47
Joliet 52, Shepherd 50
Missoula Loyola 51, Stevensville 39
Poplar 81, Frazer 37
Roundup 49, Red Lodge 44
Thursday
Bigfork 87, Troy 16
Bozeman 70, Billings Senior 42
Bozeman Gallatin 57, Billings West 55
Bridger 61, Joliet 52
Cascade 70, Simms 47
Columbus 76, Huntley Project 30
Ennis 60, Lone Peak 53
Florence 82, Arlee 71
Great Falls 64, Belgrade 52
Hamilton 43, Frenchtown 35
Jefferson 71, Twin Bridges 44
Terry 53, Custer-Hysham 32
