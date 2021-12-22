Monday

Big Sandy 82, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 48

Broadview-Lavina 45, Park City 29

Columbia Falls 63, Bigfork 57

Great Falls Central 64, Winnett-Grass Range 42

Heart Butte 81, Dutton-Brady 56

Lustre Christian 59, Bainville 51

Shelby 55, Fairfield 51

Shepherd 64, Forsyth 30

Turner 54, Dodson 49

Twin Bridges 45, Sheridan 40

Tuesday

Alberton-Superior 67, Two Eagle River 50

Big Timber 41, Whitehall 40

Bigfork 67, Plains 17

Billings Skyview 64, Billings Central 56, OT

Bridger 48, Harlowton-Ryegate 44, OT

Broadus 83, St. Labre 37

Broadview-Lavina 61, Fromberg 19

Butte Central 53, Corvallis 40

Centerville 64, Geraldine-Highwood 59

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 74, Valier 44

Columbus 64, Joliet 41

Darby 29, Victor 26

Divide County, ND 46, Westby-Grenora 37

Fairview 68, Circle 34

Florence-Carlton 67, Stevensville 30

Frenchtown 75, East Helena 34

Froid-Lake 71, Culbertson 32

Glendive 60, Miles City 49

Helena 54, Belgrade 50

Helena Capital 56, Bozeman 50

Lame Deer 106, Poplar 68

Lewistown 59, Havre 55

Libby 62, Troy 15

Lodge Grass 70, Colstrip 51

Lustre Christian 47, Scobey 33

Manhattan 54, Townsend 30

Missoula Hellgate 58, Great Falls Cmr 28

Park City 48, Absarokee 9

Plenty Coups 76, Roberts 53

Plentywood 46, Savage 29

Power 69, Cascade 66, OT

Roundup 59, Huntley Project 50

Roy-Winifred 66, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 29

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 52, Nashua 32

Shepherd 47, Lockwood 31

Terry 75, Plevna 29

Thompson Falls 56, Noxon 35

Three Forks 74, Jefferson 46

Valley Christian 51, Philipsburg 45

Wibaux 47, Ekalaka 41

Winnett-Grass Range 58, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 43

Wednesday

Box Elder 69, North Star 67

Dodson 72, Nashua 37

Frenchtown 64, Corvallis 47

Heart Butte 76, Cascade 32

Malta 61, Glasgow 34

Rocky Boy 90, Harlem 58

Ronan 54, Libby 50

Seeley-Swan 51, Victor 34

Terry 66, Jordan 58

Tags

Load comments