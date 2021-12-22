Monday
Big Sandy 82, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 48
Broadview-Lavina 45, Park City 29
Columbia Falls 63, Bigfork 57
Great Falls Central 64, Winnett-Grass Range 42
Heart Butte 81, Dutton-Brady 56
Lustre Christian 59, Bainville 51
Shelby 55, Fairfield 51
Shepherd 64, Forsyth 30
Turner 54, Dodson 49
Twin Bridges 45, Sheridan 40
Tuesday
Alberton-Superior 67, Two Eagle River 50
Big Timber 41, Whitehall 40
Bigfork 67, Plains 17
Billings Skyview 64, Billings Central 56, OT
Bridger 48, Harlowton-Ryegate 44, OT
Broadus 83, St. Labre 37
Broadview-Lavina 61, Fromberg 19
Butte Central 53, Corvallis 40
Centerville 64, Geraldine-Highwood 59
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 74, Valier 44
Columbus 64, Joliet 41
Darby 29, Victor 26
Divide County, ND 46, Westby-Grenora 37
Fairview 68, Circle 34
Florence-Carlton 67, Stevensville 30
Frenchtown 75, East Helena 34
Froid-Lake 71, Culbertson 32
Glendive 60, Miles City 49
Helena 54, Belgrade 50
Helena Capital 56, Bozeman 50
Lame Deer 106, Poplar 68
Lewistown 59, Havre 55
Libby 62, Troy 15
Lodge Grass 70, Colstrip 51
Lustre Christian 47, Scobey 33
Manhattan 54, Townsend 30
Missoula Hellgate 58, Great Falls Cmr 28
Park City 48, Absarokee 9
Plenty Coups 76, Roberts 53
Plentywood 46, Savage 29
Power 69, Cascade 66, OT
Roundup 59, Huntley Project 50
Roy-Winifred 66, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 29
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 52, Nashua 32
Shepherd 47, Lockwood 31
Terry 75, Plevna 29
Thompson Falls 56, Noxon 35
Three Forks 74, Jefferson 46
Valley Christian 51, Philipsburg 45
Wibaux 47, Ekalaka 41
Winnett-Grass Range 58, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 43
Wednesday
Box Elder 69, North Star 67
Dodson 72, Nashua 37
Frenchtown 64, Corvallis 47
Heart Butte 76, Cascade 32
Malta 61, Glasgow 34
Rocky Boy 90, Harlem 58
Ronan 54, Libby 50
Seeley-Swan 51, Victor 34
Terry 66, Jordan 58
