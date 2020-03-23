Boys basketball
9C
All-Conference
First team: Garett Diekhans, Sr., Fort Benton; Hayden Diekhans, Jr., Fort Benton; Ethan Bell, Jr., Chinook; Reese Elliot, Jr., Chinook; Ryan Roth, Sr., Big Sandy; Caden Rettig, Sr., North Star; Spencer Richter, Sr., Chester-Joplin-Inverness; Clint Darlington, Sr., Big Sandy.
Second team: Hunter Neibauer, Sr., Chinook; Jace Thompson, Jr., Fort Benton; Shane Kimmel, Jr., Turner; Logan Giles, Sr., Fort Benton; Kade Strutz, Jr., Big Sandy; Hayden Masser, Sr., North Star; Kadyn Duran, Jr., Box Elder; Caden Woods, Chester-Joplin-Inverness.
Coach of the year: Tyler Pasha, Fort Benton.
11C
All-Conference
First team: Sam Leep, Sr., Manhattan Christian; Caidin Hill, Jr., Manhattan Christian; Josiah Amunrud, Sr., Manhattan Christian; Elijah Byrd, Sr., Gardiner; Luke Stermitz, Sr., Gardiner; Aidan Jenkins, Jr., Shields Valley.
Second team: Mac Hauck, Sr., West Yellowstone; Sam Davis, So., White Sulphur Springs; Frankie Starz, Sr., Lone Peak; Parker Young, Sr., West Yellowstone; Jackson Bredenberg, Sr., Gardiner; Alex Novark, So., White Sulphur Springs.
