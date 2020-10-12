BOYS

Standings Through Oct. 10

Eastern AA

 W-L-TPoints
Bozeman 12-1-1 37 
Billings Senior 10-0-3 33 
Billings West 7-5-2 23 
Billings Skyview 5-6-3 18 
Great Falls 6-8-0 18 
Bozeman Gallatin 4-8-1 13 
Belgrade 3-8-0 
Great Falls CMR 1-12-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 W-L-TPoints
Missoula Hellgate 13-0-1 40 
Kalispell Glacier 9-3-2 29 
Missoula Sentinel 9-3-2 29 
Helena 8-3-3 27 
Helena Capital 5-6-2 17 
Butte 3-11-0 
Kalispell Flathead 2-11-1 
Missoula Big Sky 0-12-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

North A

 Conf.Overall
Whitefish 7-0-1 10-0-1 
Columbia Falls 6-1-1 9-1-1 
Bigfork 3-4-1 3-6-2 
Polson 2-5-1 2-7-1 
Libby 0-8-0 0-10-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

South A

 Conf.Overall
Frenchtown 6-2-0 9-3-0 
Missoula Loyola 4-1-2 4-1-2 
Corvallis 5-2-1 7-3-2 
Stevensville 1-4-2 3-6-2 
Hamilton 0-7-1 1-9-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

East A

 Conf.Overall
Billings Central 4-0-2 5-1-2 
Livingston 3-1-2 3-1-3 
Lone Peak 2-3-1 2-3-2 
Laurel 0-5-1 0-7-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

 

