BOYS

Standings Through Oct. 3

Eastern AA

 W-L-TPoints
Billings Senior 9-0-3 30 
Bozeman 9-1-1 28 
Billings West 6-3-2 20 
Great Falls 5-7-0 15 
Billings Skyview 4-5-2 14 
Bozeman Gallatin 4-6-0 12 
Belgrade 3-8-0 
Great Falls CMR 1-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 W-L-TPoints
Missoula Hellgate 11-0-1 34 
Kalispell Glacier 8-2-2 26 
Missoula Sentinel 7-3-1 22 
Helena 6-3-2 20 
Helena Capital 4-5-2 14 
Kalispell Flathead 2-9-1 
Butte 2-10-0 
Missoula Big Sky 0-8-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

North A

 Conf.Overall
Whitefish5-0-1 8-0-1 
Columbia Falls 4-1-1 7-1-1 
Bigfork 2-3-1 2-5-2 
Polson 2-3-1 2-5-1 
Libby 0-6-0 0-8-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

South A

 Conf.Overall
Frenchtown 5-0-0 8-1-0 
Missoula Loyola 3-1-2 3-1-2 
Corvallis 2-2-1 4-3-2 
Stevensville 0-2-2 2-4-2 
Hamilton 0-5-1 1-7-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

East A

 Conf.Overall
Billings Central 3-0-1 4-1-1 
Livingston 2-1-1 2-1-2 
Lone Peak 2-2-1 2-2-2 
Laurel 0-4-1 0-6-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

 

