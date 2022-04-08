Champions Indoor Football
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|GB
|PF
|PA
|Sioux City
|2
|0
|0
|1.00
|0
|109
|62
|Salina
|2
|0
|0
|1.00
|0
|90
|64
|Rapid City
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
|.5
|47
|25
|Omaha
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|.5
|149
|88
|SW Kansas
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|1
|61
|78
|Billings
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|1.5
|44
|57
|Wyoming
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|2
|76
|125
|Topeka
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|2.5
|76
|153
Saturday
SW Kansas at Topeka
Omaha at Wyoming
Sioux City at Rapid City
Sunday
Salina at Billings, 5 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.