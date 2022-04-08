Champions Indoor Football

 WLTPCTGBPFPA
Sioux City2001.00010962
Salina2001.0009064
Rapid City 1 0 0 1.00 .5 47 25
Omaha 2 0 .667 .5 149 88
SW Kansas 1 1 .500 1 61 78
Billings 0 1 0 .000 1.5 44 57
Wyoming 0 2 0 .000 2 76 125
 Topeka 0 3 0 .000 2.5 76153

Saturday

SW Kansas at Topeka

Omaha at Wyoming

Sioux City at Rapid City

Sunday

Salina at Billings, 5 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

