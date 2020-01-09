High school
Class A Wrestling
Coaches Poll
Teams: Sidney, Frenchtown, Lewistown, Glendive, Havre, Miles City, Laurel, Columbia Falls, Polson, Corvallis.
Individuals
103: Landon Stewart, Frenchtown; Owen Lonski, Sidney; Noah Michaelson, Laurel; Dameon McCord, Lewistown; Keegan Crosby, Stevensville; Kaiden Wise, Sidney.
113: Eli Warner, Frenchtown; Zander Dean, Sidney; Justin Windaver, Columbia Falls; Mick Chagnon, Havre; Ivan Lee, Laurel; Austin Berry, Glendive.
120: Walker Dyer, Frenchtown; Kaiden Cline, Sidney; Riley Pleninger, Havre; Noah Huffacher, Dillon; Nick Blanchard, Frenchtown; Kason Olson, Lewistown.
126: Jake Bibler, Frenchtown; Cameron Pleninger, Havre; Jordan Darby, Sidney; Kedrick Baker, Polson; Jason Davis, Corvallis; Cody Harrington, Glendive.
132: Cooper Birdwell, Lewistown; Everett Jensen, Sidney; James Wissenbach, Corvallis; Caleb Cheff, Ronan; Zane Schroeder, Frenchtown; Kellen Norman, Polson.
138: Damion Leidholt, Miles City; Keegan Campbell, Laurel; John Warner, Frenchtown; Kolton Reid, Sidney; Zane Nordwick, Libby; Espyn Hostetler, Glendive.
145: Aden Graves, Sidney; Cornner Harris, Havre; Tristan Davis, Corvallis; Alix Kober, Livingston; Smokey Stoker, Frenchtown; Kaid Campbell, Miles City.
152: Kade Graves, Sidney; Trey Thompson, Libby; Adin Gibson, Livingston; Payton Hicks, Frenchtown; Dalton Tvedt, Miles City; Tyler Emineth, Laurel.
160: Dylan Lutz, Sidney; Duane Olto II, Lewistown; Bridger Williams, Hamilton; Orion Thivierge, Havre; Brenan Hager, Miles City; Tucker Masters, Libby.
170: Cooper Hoffman, Dillon; Nelson Crisafulli, Glendive; Connor Schwend, Hardin; Keaton Potler, Lewistown; Daniel Collins, Bishop Ronan; Easton Hopes, Sidney.
182: Riley Waters, Sidney; Charley Bullcalf, Browning; Canyon Shope, Frenchtown; Josh Wehs, Stevensville; Donald Maver, Laurel; D.J. Laycock, Columbia Falls.
205: Jett Jones, Sidney; Tate Jones, Frenchtown; Aaron O'Roahe, Polson; Preston Hales, Dillon; Connor Ulschak, Laurel; Jaydon Salios, Browning.
285: Tyler Harms, Miles City; Brodey Skogan, Sidney; Chuck Braverock, Browning; Brian Sweeney, Whitefish; Tommy Phelps, Columbia Falls; Timothy Rindahl, Hardin.
