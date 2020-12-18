Class B
Football
All-state selections: Elijah Reynolds, Sr., Red Lodge; Jay Jetmore, Sr., Red Lodge; Corby Mann, Sr., Red Lodge; Hunter Dare, Sr., Huntley Project; Jaxen DeHaven, Sr., Shepherd; Mason Faulk, Sr., Shepherd; Blake Shoupe, Jr., Florence; Cormac Benn, Sr., Bigfork; Ethan Abbott, Jr., Florence; Gunnar Smith, Sr., Eureka; Luke Maki, Jr., Florence; Luke Benson, Sr., Bigfork; Johnny Fehr, Jr., Eureka; Carson Bitney, Sr., Conrad; Kolter Bouma, Sr., Fairfield; Loden Idler, Sr., Glasgow; Gavin Mills, Sr., Fairfield; Pierce Mortenson, Sr., Malta; Conor Murray, Sr., Fairfield; Dylan Nieskens, Sr., Glasgow; Mayson Phipps, Sr., Glasgow; Cash Salsbery, Jr., Malta; Beau Simonson, Sr., Malta; Rex Williamson, Jr., Malta; Austin Wilson, Sr., Wolf Point; Gavin Vandenacre, Jr., Townsend; Toby Veltkamp, Sr., Manhattan; Dylan Smith, Sr., Whitehall; Gabriel Delgatty, Sr., Manhattan; Trey Johannes, Jr., Columbus; Caden Holgate, Sr., Manhattan; Trey Hoveland, Jr., Townsend; Cayl DeBoer, Sr., Manhattan; Jake Genger, Jr., Jefferson; Colby Martinez, Jr., Columbus; Corban Johnson, Jr., Manhattan; Flint Smith, Sr., Whitehall; Wade Leachman, Sr., Townsend.
