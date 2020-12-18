Class B

Volleyball

All-state selections: Christine Funk, Sr., Choteau; Maddison Underdal, Sr., Shelby; Kyler Bake, Sr., Fairfield; Ellie Lee, Sr., Choteau; Rachelle Glaser, Sr., Glasgow; Abrianna Nielsen, Jr., Glasgow; Erica Smith, Sr., Malta; Addison Casterline, Sr., Colstrip; Bailey Egan, Jr., Colstrip; Lindsey Hein, Sr., Forsyth; Makenna Bushman, Sr., Joliet; Macee Murphy, Jr., Huntley Project; Blythe Sealey, Sr., Roundup; Josie Hasler, Jr., Huntley Project; Skyler Wright, Sr., Joliet; Grace Alexander, Sr., Jefferson; Trinity Wilson, So., Townsend; Cayli Chapman, Jr., Manhattan; Aubrey Tuss, Sr., Anaconda; Kasidy Yeoman, Sr., Florence; Malia Harris, Jr., Anaconda; Scarlette Schwindt, Jr., Thompson Falls; Jody Detlaff, Sr., Thompson Falls; Rhianna Hawkins, Sr., Eureka.

