Miles CC 13, Williston State 1 (5)

Highlights: Jake Lacey socked a grand slam in the fourth inning to help the Pioneers cruise to victory. Teammate Cade Stuff batted 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Stuff had a run-scoring double in the first inning, while Lewis Johnson capped a four-run first inning with a three-run homer. Anthony Bleggi was the winning pitcher for MCC.

Miles CC 14, Williston State 4 (6)

Highlights: Johnson provided more spark by going 3 for 3 at the plate, with a home run and three runs scored. Teammates Lacey and Dawson Parry also homered for the Pioneers. Parry leads the NJCAA in homers. Keith Manby was the winning pitcher.

Miles CC 6, Williston State 3

Highlights: The Pioneers are now 31-11 overall and 13-2 in the Mon-Dak Conference following their three-game sweep of the Tetons on Saturday. Tim Holyk, Johnson and Ian Krump plated runners during a four-run first inning. Krump had a two-run single. MCC pitchers Dylan Rydalch and Cy Miller joined forces to strike out 11 Williston State batters.

