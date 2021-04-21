Miles CC 3, Dawson CC 2

Dawson Parry's walk-off home run lifted Miles to the victory. Anthony Bleggi pitched a complete-game four-hitter to earn the win for the Pioneers. He allowed just one walk. The Buccaneers limited Miles to just four hits.

Miles CC 15, Dawson CC 8

Jake Lacey's grand slam propelled Miles Community College to a doubleheader sweep of rival Dawson CC. Brayden Howard's two-run single also helped widen the lead. The Pioneers are now in sole possession of first place in the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference.

