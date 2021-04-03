Bismarck St. 9, Miles CC 8 (8)

Highlights: Playing at home Saturday, the 11th-ranked Pioneers surrendered a 7-2 lead in falling to the Mystics in extra innings. A seven-run fourth inning by MCC was highlighted by Ian Krump's bases-loaded triple. The Pioneers also received multi-hit games from Brayden Howard, Dawson Parry and Tim Holyk.

Miles CC 11, Bismarck St. 10

Highlights: This time around, the Pioneers rallied from a 9-4 deficit. MCC's Parry batted 3 for 3 with two runs batted in and three runs scored. He belted a two-run homer in a four-run sixth inning. Teammate Jake Lacey followed with a solo shot. Holyk hit two doubles that drove in three runs. He also scored four times. MCC is in third place in the Mon-Dak Conference standings. 

