Bismarck St. 9, Miles CC 8 (8)
Highlights: Playing at home Saturday, the 11th-ranked Pioneers surrendered a 7-2 lead in falling to the Mystics in extra innings. A seven-run fourth inning by MCC was highlighted by Ian Krump's bases-loaded triple. The Pioneers also received multi-hit games from Brayden Howard, Dawson Parry and Tim Holyk.
Miles CC 11, Bismarck St. 10
Highlights: This time around, the Pioneers rallied from a 9-4 deficit. MCC's Parry batted 3 for 3 with two runs batted in and three runs scored. He belted a two-run homer in a four-run sixth inning. Teammate Jake Lacey followed with a solo shot. Holyk hit two doubles that drove in three runs. He also scored four times. MCC is in third place in the Mon-Dak Conference standings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.