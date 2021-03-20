Miles CC 8, Williston State 2
Highlights: Cade Stuff, Dawson Parry and Brayden Howard homered for the winning Pioneers. Stuff got the ball rolling with his two-run shot in the first inning. Anthony Bleggi pitched a complete game, striking out eight. He allowed six hits and two runs in seven innings.
Miles CC 12, Williston State 1
Highlights: Jeff Hasegawa improved his pitching record to 7-0 with a complete game four-hitter. He struck out six and walked two. The game ended after five innings due to the 10-run rule. Brayden Howard homered again, and Deklan Harper joined in with a two-run shot. Tim Holyk added a two-run double. MCC swatted 12 hits in four innings.
