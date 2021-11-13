UM Western 50, Rocky 42, 2OT
|Rocky Mountain
|0
|0
|21
|21
|0
|0
|—
|42
|Montana Western
|7
|14
|14
|7
|0
|8
|—
|50
First quarter
UMW: Simkins 13 pass from Jund (Mears kick), 5:29
Second quarter
UMW: Jund 1 run (Mears kick), 10:47
UMW: Simkins 8 pass from Jund (Mears kick), :24
Third quarter
RMC: Overton 1 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), 13:20
UMW: Hermans 48 pass from Jund (Mears kick), 7:33
RMC: Garsjo 52 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), 5:31
RMC: Whestone 40 interception return (Garrett kick), 5:31
UMW: Simkins 13 pass form Jund (Mears kick), :41
Fourth quarter
RMC: Sellgren 53 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), 11:52
RMC: Corcoran 3 run (Garrett kick), 7:38
UMW: Jund 5 run (Mears kick), 2:28
RMC: Overton 8 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), :32
Overtime
UMW: Neville 1 run (Hermanson pass from Jund)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Rocky, Dick 21-107, Ngalamulume 5-11, Bass 1-9, Schick 2-7, Corcoran 1-3, Dwyer 1-(-1). Western, Neville 23-226, Jund 23-70, McPhee 10-24.
PASSING: Rocky, Dick 16-38-0-194. Western, Jund 23-45-3-328, Sentman 1-1-0-5.
RECEIVING: Rocky, Sellgren 2-67, Garsjo 1-52, Overton 5-25, Ngalamulume 2-16, Simon 2-15, Dwyer 3-12, McGrew 1-7. Western, Simkins 9-159, Hermanson 6-101, Mounts 3-25, Neville 4-22, Thomas 1-21, Jund 1-5.
