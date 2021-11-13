UM Western 50, Rocky 42, 2OT

Rocky Mountain 21 21 42 
Montana Western 14 14 50 

First quarter

UMW: Simkins 13 pass from Jund (Mears kick), 5:29

Second quarter

UMW: Jund 1 run (Mears kick), 10:47

UMW: Simkins 8 pass from Jund (Mears kick), :24

Third quarter

RMC: Overton 1 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), 13:20

UMW: Hermans 48 pass from Jund (Mears kick), 7:33

RMC: Garsjo 52 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), 5:31

RMC: Whestone 40 interception return (Garrett kick), 5:31

UMW: Simkins 13 pass form Jund (Mears kick), :41

Fourth quarter

RMC: Sellgren 53 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), 11:52

RMC: Corcoran 3 run (Garrett kick), 7:38

UMW: Jund 5 run (Mears kick), 2:28

RMC: Overton 8 pass from Dick (Garrett kick), :32

Overtime

UMW: Neville 1 run (Hermanson pass from Jund)

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Rocky, Dick 21-107, Ngalamulume 5-11, Bass 1-9, Schick 2-7, Corcoran 1-3, Dwyer 1-(-1). Western, Neville 23-226, Jund 23-70, McPhee 10-24.

PASSING: Rocky, Dick 16-38-0-194. Western, Jund 23-45-3-328, Sentman 1-1-0-5.

RECEIVING: Rocky, Sellgren 2-67, Garsjo 1-52, Overton 5-25, Ngalamulume 2-16, Simon 2-15, Dwyer 3-12, McGrew 1-7. Western, Simkins 9-159, Hermanson 6-101, Mounts 3-25, Neville 4-22, Thomas 1-21, Jund 1-5.

Tags

Load comments