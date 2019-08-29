Rocky 23, Dickinson State 21
|Rocky
|3
|7
|10
|3
|—
|23
|Dickinson State
|0
|0
|7
|14
|—
|21
First quarter
RMC: Wyatt Brusven 33 FG, 3:51
Second quarter
RMC: John Bass 6 pass from Nathan Dick (Brusven kick), 5:32
Third quarter
RMC: Josh Kraft 24 pass from Dick (Brusven kick), 10:47
DSU: Alec Lovegren 43 pass from Hayden Gibson (Jeremiah Paine kick), 7:10
RMC: Brusven 43 FG, 7:10
Fourth quarter
DSU: Amad Andrews Jr. 2 run (Jace Johnson kick), 11:54
DSU: Jaret Lee 1 pass from Gibson (Paine kick), 5:53
RMC: Brusven 24 FG, 0:38
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Rocky, Sam Sparks 18-96, Tim Hunter 1-2, Nathan Dick 9-45, Colton Williams 5-22, Drew Korf 1-20, Team 1-(-1). DSU, Amad Andrews Jr. 26-116, Derek Taylor 2-20, Alec Lovegren 3-8, Hayden Gibson 3-(-14).
PASSING: Rocky, Nathan Dick 12-26-1, 142 yards; Tim Hunter 5-6-0, 53 yards; Drew Korf 1-5-0, 22 yards. DSU, Hayden Gibson 17-33-1, 157 yards.
RECEIVING: Rocky, Josh Kraft 5-75, Conner Croft 1-18, Lucas Overton 4-60, Colton Williams 1-2, Sam Sparks 4-43, Carter Garsjo 1-(-1), John Bass 2-20. DSU, Alec Lovegren 4-64, Kellen Ray 1-13, Ty Nordby 2-30, Noah Sickler 1-6, Tyger Frye 6-27, Brandon Singh 1-3, Jaret Lee 2-14.
