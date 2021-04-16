Frontier Conference

All-Conference Golf

Men

Player of the year: Daniel Sigurjonsson, Rocky Mountain College

Coach of the year: Sean Ryan, Montana Tech

Freshman of the year: Jace Rhodes, Montana Tech

All-conference first team: Samuel Berry, Sr., Carroll College; Trey Hoagland, Sr., Montana Tech; Sean Ramsbacher, Jr., Montana Tech; Isaiah Weldon, So., Montana Tech; Nolan Burzminski, So., Rocky Mountain College; Daniel Sigurjonsson, So., Rocky Mountain College.

Second team: Brady Cady, Fr., Montana Tech; Jace Rhodes, Fr., Montana Tech; Haydn Driver, Fr., Rocky Mountain College; Mitchell Thiessen, Jr., Rocky Mountain College.

NAIA Champions of Character: Samuel Berry, Carroll College; Isaiah Weldon, Montana Tech; R.J. Reynolds, So., MSU-Northern; Schafer Paladichuk, Jr., Rocky Mountain College; Colton Stodghill, So., Providence. 

Women

Player of the year: Claire Wright, Rocky Mountain College

Coach of the year: Nathan Bailey, Rocky Mountain College

Freshman of the year: Echo Anderson, Carroll College

All-conference first team: Caroline Hobson, Jr., Carroll College; Tanna Campbell, Sr., Montana Tech; Amanda Conner, Sr., Rocky Mountain College; Kaelyn Volk, Jr., Rocky Mountain College; Claire Wright, So., Rocky Mountain College.

Second team: Katie Fagg, So., Carroll College; Weslee Nehl, Sr., Carroll College; Skyler Martin, Fr., Montana Tech; Reyla Williams, Fr., Montana Tech; Megan Vandenacre, Sr., MSU-Northern.

NAIA Champions of Character: Weslee Nehl, Carroll; Tanna Campbell, Montana Tech; Tiara Gilham, Jr., MSU-Northern; Kaelyn Volk, Rocky Mountain College; M'Kenzie Whiteman, Fr., Providence.

