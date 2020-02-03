NDSCS 4, Dawson 2

Dawson 6, Miles CC 1

Dawson 13, Lake Region 0

Playing at the Minot Dome in North Dakota, Dawson triumphed in two of three games. Shelby Martin was the winning pitcher against MCC, with teammates Fallyn Marshall, Hadley Bennett and Ashlynne Copinga providing multiple hits.

Against Lake Region, Alexa Kappel tossed the shutout for the Bucs. Dawson tallied 10 runs in the third inning. Marshall batted 3 for 3. Kappel struck out nine.

In the loss to NDSCS, Dawson's April Davis had a two-run double and batted 2 for 3. 

Miles CC 18, Williston State 6

Also playing in Minot, Miles' new softball program also went 2-1 overall, including a big win over Williston. Regan Harper pitched four innings in relief for the Pioneers, allowing just two hits and two runs. Tessa Della Silva and Sanoe Samante notched three hits apiece. Silva had a triple, while Samante socked two doubles.

Tags

Load comments