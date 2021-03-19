Dawson CC 4, Lamar CC 3
The Bucs got off to an early start in Thursday's doubleheader, scoring one run in the first and jumping ahead by three by the fifth inning. Lamar had a late rally, scoring in the last two innings to make it 4-3, but couldn't overcome pitcher Shelby Martin. Martin pitched all seven innings, allowing three runs on seven hits. DCC's Fallyn Marshall went 2 for 3, with a home run, and Ashlynne Copinga batted 2 for 4, with one home run for the Buccaneers.
Dawson CC 10, Lamar CC 1
In the second game, Riley Arnold led the Buccaneers by going 4 for 5 at the plate and helping push Dawson past Lamar with an early 6-0 spurt. Arnold batted in four runs overall, and teammate Shelby Martin went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Pitcher Deven Creech went the distance, allowing just one run off three hits.
