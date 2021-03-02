North Dakota State College of Science def. Miles Community College 25-18, 25-17, 25-16

Highlights: The 11th-ranked Wildcats swept MCC for the second straight night on Tuesday and remained unbeaten at 12-0. Angela Youngs led MCC (8-9, 6-6) with eight kills and eight digs. Jacey Rowland had 12 assists and Sydney Johnstone 4.5 blocks.

Tags

Load comments