Dakota College-Bottineau downs MCC, 3-2
Playing on the road, Miles Community College dropped the fifth set to the Lumberjacks, 15-13, on Saturday. The Pioneers are 8-7 overall and 6-4 in Mon-Dak play. MCC's Jacey Rowland finished with 29 assists, while Angela Youngs notched 14 kills. Sydney Johnstone had four aces and Matilda Dietz provided 24 digs. MCC plays at league-leading and undefeated North Dakota State College of Science on Monday and Tuesday.
