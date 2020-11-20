Eastern A
All-state selections: Eli Aby, Sr., Laurel; Jack Waddell, Sr., Laurel; Connor Ulschak, Sr., Laurel; Gabe Hernandez, Sr., Laurel; Shel Osborne, Jr., Laurel; James Ochs, Sr. Laurel; Colter Bales, Sr., Laurel; Landen Baxter, Sr., Laurel; JaQuawhann Booth, Sr., Billings Central; Camden Capser, Sr., Billings Central; Marcus Wittman, Sr., Billings Central; Derek Damjanovich, Sr., Billings Central; Thomas Hubbard, Sr., Billings Central; Nate Sasich, Sr., Billings Central; Brock Ping, Sr., Billings Central; Carson Hunter, Sr., Miles City; Jayden Venable, Sr., Miles City; Damian Leidholt, Sr., Miles City; Dalton Tvedt, Sr., Miles City; Jesse Chapweske, Sr., Miles City; Riley Waters, Sr., Sidney; Jaxson Franklin, Sr., Sidney; Brodey Skogen, Sr., Sidney; Max Eaton, Jr., Glendive; Landon Farrar, Sr., Lewistown; Keaton Potter, Sr., Lewistown; Kellen Detrick, Sr., Havre; Orion Thivierge, Jr., Havre; Jayden Tillman, Sr., Hardin.
Offense
First team
Linemen: Gabe Hernandez, Sr., Laurel; JaQuawhann Booth, Sr., Billings Central; Connor Ulschak, Sr., Laurel; Trey Schepens, Sr., Sidney; Jesse Chapweske, Sr., Miles City; Shel Osborne, Jr., Laurel; Max Eaton, Jr., Glendive.
Quarterback: Eli Aby, Sr., Laurel; Marcus Wittman, Sr., Billings Central; Carson Hunter, Sr., Miles City.
Wide receivers: Jack Waddell, Sr., Laurel; Jayden Venable, Sr., Miles City; Junior Brackenridge, Sr., Billings Central; Brodie Eckert, Sr., Glendive; Orion Thivierge, Jr., Havre.
Running backs: Brock Ping, Sr., Billings Central; Riley Waters, Sr., Sidney; Keaton Potter, Sr., Lewistown; Beau Dantic, Jr., Laurel.
Tight ends: Kellen Detrick, Sr., Havre; Ben Glasscock, Jr., Miles City.
Kicker: Camden Capser, Sr., Billings Central.
Second team
Linemen: Carson Lunak, Sr., Havre; Kane Ekle, Sr., Laurel; Landen Baxter, Sr., Laurel; Brodey Skogen, Sr., Sidney; Dante Pallone, Jr., Hardin; Casper Sackman, Jr., Glendive; Colin Gilpatrick, Sr. Lewistown; Alex Donnelly, So., Miles City; Dylan Morris, Jr., Lewistown.
Quarterback: Parker Buckley, Jr., Glendive.
Wide receivers: Jaxon Franklin, Sr., Sidney; Damian Leidholt, Sr., Miles City; Jayden Tillman, Sr., Hardin; Hunter Bear Cloud, Sr., Hardin; Isaiah Marquart, Sr., Lewistown; Emmett Renner, Jr., Laurel.
Running backs: James Ochs, Sr., Laurel; Derek Damjanovich, Sr., Billings Central; Tate Wieferich, Sr., Sidney; Dawson Rowsey, Jr., Glendive.
Tight ends: Ryan McGinnis, Jr., Sidney; Tristan Redfield, Jr., Hardin.
Kicker: Tyler Emineth, Sr., Laurel.
Honorable mention
Linemen: Ethan Carison, Sr., Havre; Carson Old Bull, Jr., Hardin; Seth Benge, So., Billings Central.
Wide receivers: Paul Little Light, Sr., Hardin; Dalton Poleski, Jr., Miles City; Riley Basta, Jr., Glendive.
Defense
First team
Linemen: JaQuawhann Booth, Sr., Billings Central; Landen Baxter, Sr., Laurel; Brodey Skogen, Sr., Sidney; Brady Walker, Sr., Lewistown.
Ends: Kellen Detrick, Sr., Havre; Colter Bales, Sr., Laurel; Nate Sasich, Sr., Billings Central.
Outside linebackers: Riley Waters, Sr., Sidney; Michael Hayden, Sr., Billings Central; Dalton Tvedt, Sr., Miles City; Damian Leidholt, Jr., Miles City.
Inside linebackers: Derek Damjanovich, Sr., Billings Central; James Ochs, Sr., Laurel; Landon Farrar, Sr., Lewistown; Orion Thivierge, Jr., Havre; Shel Osborne, Jr., Laurel.
Safeties: Eli Aby, Sr., Laurel; Thomas Hubbard, Sr., Billings Central; Jack Waddell, Sr., Laurel; Jayden Tillman, Sr., Hardin; Aiden Graves, Jr., Sidney.
Cornerbacks: Jayden Venable, Sr., Miles City; Jaxson Franklin, Sr., Sidney; Kyson Moran, Jr., Laurel; Emmet Renner, Jr., Laurel.
Second team
Linemen: Gabe Hernandez, Sr., Laurel; Ethan Carlson, Sr., Havre; Carson Lunak, Sr., Havre; Justin Morris, Sr., Miles City; Dante Pallone, Jr., Hardin.
Ends: Ben Glasscock, Jr., Miles City.
Outside linebackers: Keaton Potter, Sr., Lewistown; Jaxon Wittmayer, Sr., Laurel; Beau Dantic, Jr., Laurel; Xander Red Star, Jr., Hardin; Clay Oven, So., Billings Central.
Inside linebackers: Aidan Franklin, Sr., Glendive; Riley Jackson, Sr., Sidney; Jace Guptill, Sr., Hardin; Cameron Brackenridge, So., Billings Central.
Safeties: Brenan Hager, Sr., Miles City; Brodie Eckert, Sr., Glendive; Kent Swisse, Sr., Hardin; Seth Norslien, Sr., Lewistown; Kade Boyd, So., Billings Central.
Cornerbacks: Marcus Wittman, Sr., Billings Central; Brock Nystrom, Sr., Havre; Hunter Bear Cloud, Sr., Hardin; Riley Basta, Jr., Glendive
Honorable mention
Ends: Colin Gilpatrick, Jr., Lewistown; Grady Nelson, Jr., Sidney.
Outside linebackers: Jentz Scarpholt, Sr., Glendive; Boston Peters, Sr., Sidney.
Safeties: Aidan Kline, Jr., Miles City; Ashton Grover, Jr., Lewistown.
Cornerbacks: Danny Anderson, Sr., Miles City; Jordan Darby, Sr., Sidney; Basil Crisafulli, Sr., Glendive.
