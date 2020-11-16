Football honors teams

Eastern C (6-Man)

First team all-conference: Isaac Johnson, Sr., Froid-Lake; Ashdyn Hobbs, Jr., Froid-Lake; Mason Dethman, Fr., Froid-Lake; Sloan McPherson, Sr., Savage; Gentry Conradsen, Sr., Savage; Grady Gonsioroski, Jr., Richey-Lambert; Colten Miske, Sr., Wibaux; Colt Miller, Sr., Froid-Lake; Tiegan Cundiff, So., Richey-Lambert; Logan Nelson, Sr., Savage; Jonathan Harris, Jr., Wibaux; Jesse Strickland, Jr., Bainville.

Co-coaches of the year: Michael Reiter, Froid-Lake, and Michael Bender, Savage.

