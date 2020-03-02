Frontier Conference playoffs

Men

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

No. 7 Rocky Mountain College (6-21) at No. 2 Carroll College (22-8), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Montana Western (11-18) at No. 3 Providence (23-7), 7 p.m.

No. 5 MSU-Northern (19-11) at No. 4 Montana Tech (18-11), 7 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals

Lowest remaining seed at No. 1 Lewis-Clark State (27-3)

Lowest seed remaining at highest seed remaining

Monday

Championship

Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed

Women

Wednesday

Quarterfinals

No. 7 MSU-Northern (15-15) at No. 2 Montana Western (19-10), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Montana Tech (14-16) at No. 3 Lewis-Clark State (19-9), 8 p.m.

No. 5 Providence (18-12) at No. 4 Rocky Mountain College (19-10), 7 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinals

Lowest remaining seed at No. 1 Carroll College (21-9)

Lowest seed remaining at highest seed remaining

Tuesday, March 10

Championship

Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed

