Frontier Conference playoffs
Men
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
No. 7 Rocky Mountain College (6-21) at No. 2 Carroll College (22-8), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Montana Western (11-18) at No. 3 Providence (23-7), 7 p.m.
No. 5 MSU-Northern (19-11) at No. 4 Montana Tech (18-11), 7 p.m.
Friday
Semifinals
Lowest remaining seed at No. 1 Lewis-Clark State (27-3)
Lowest seed remaining at highest seed remaining
Monday
Championship
Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed
Women
Wednesday
Quarterfinals
No. 7 MSU-Northern (15-15) at No. 2 Montana Western (19-10), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Montana Tech (14-16) at No. 3 Lewis-Clark State (19-9), 8 p.m.
No. 5 Providence (18-12) at No. 4 Rocky Mountain College (19-10), 7 p.m.
Saturday
Semifinals
Lowest remaining seed at No. 1 Carroll College (21-9)
Lowest seed remaining at highest seed remaining
Tuesday, March 10
Championship
Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed
