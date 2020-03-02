Frontier Conference tournament
Men
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
No. 2 Carroll College 89, No. 7 Rocky Mountain 73
No. 3 Providence 95, No. 6 Montana Western 62 (11-18)
No. 5 MSU-Northern 66, No. 4 Montana Tech 59
Friday
Semifinals
No. 5 MSU-Northern (20-11) at No. 1 Lewis-Clark State (27-3)
No. 3 Providence (24-7) at No. 2 Carroll College (23-8)
Monday
Championship
Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed
