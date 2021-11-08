Frontier Conference

Volleyball Tournament

at Carroll College, Helena

Friday, Nov. 12

Match 1: No. 4 MSU-Northern (15-12) vs. No. 5 Rocky Mountain College (11-18), 11 a.m.

Match 2: No. 3 Carroll College (10-13) vs. No. 6 Montana Western (8-14), 1 p.m.

Match 3: No. 1 University of Providence (23-2) vs. lowest remaining seed, semifinals, 5 p.m.

Match 4: No. 2 Montana Tech (21-8) vs. highest remaining seed, semifinals, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Match 5: Championship, 7 p.m.

