Girls basketball
Eastern AA
at Belgrade High School
Thursday
Game 1: Billings West vs. Bozeman Gallatin, 12;30 p.m.
Game 2: Bozeman vs. Great Falls CMR, 2 p.m.
Game 3: Billings Senior vs. Great Falls, 6:30 p.m.
Game 4: Belgrade vs. Billings Skyview, 8 p.m.
Friday
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 12;30 p.m.
Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 11 a.m., at Gallatin High
Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 11 a.m.
Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 5 p.m., consolation
Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8 p.m., championship
Southern B
at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, Billings
Wednesday
Game 1: Baker vs. Manhattan, 7:30 p.m., play-in game, loser out
Thursday
Game 2: Colstrip vs. Huntley Project, noon
Game 3: Big Timber vs. Red Lodge, 1;30 p.m.
Game 4: Jefferson vs. Lodge Grass, 6:30 p.m.
Game 5: Columbus vs. Game 1 winner, 8 p.m.
Friday
Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, noon
Game 7: Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 1:30 p.m.
Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 loser, 10:30 a.m.
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 10:30 a.m., at Lockwood High School
Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 5 p.m., consolation
Game 13: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 8 p.m., championship
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.