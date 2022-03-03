Girls basketball

10C

All-conference first team: Payton Levine, So., Augusta; Laura Zietzke, Jr., Simms; Jodee Cree Medicine, So., Heart Butte; Kenzie Allen, Fr., Simms; Emma Valdez, Sr., Valier; Amara Bodkins, Sr., Power; Bobbie Tailfeathers, Jr., Heart Butte; Kodee Shalz, So., Augusta.

All-conference second team: Claire Bucklin, So., Sunburst; Loni Orcutt, Jr., Valier; Sadee Cree Medicine,Sr., Heart Butte; Sophia Mortag, Fr., Cascade; Dayna Mills, Sr., Augusta; Jersey Somerfield, Jr., Power; Hailey May, Jr., Power;Chloe Sealey, So., Dutton-Brady; Taylee Sawyer, Sr., Simms.

Coach of the year: Carly Paterson, Simms.

