Girls basketball
10C
All-conference first team: Payton Levine, So., Augusta; Laura Zietzke, Jr., Simms; Jodee Cree Medicine, So., Heart Butte; Kenzie Allen, Fr., Simms; Emma Valdez, Sr., Valier; Amara Bodkins, Sr., Power; Bobbie Tailfeathers, Jr., Heart Butte; Kodee Shalz, So., Augusta.
All-conference second team: Claire Bucklin, So., Sunburst; Loni Orcutt, Jr., Valier; Sadee Cree Medicine,Sr., Heart Butte; Sophia Mortag, Fr., Cascade; Dayna Mills, Sr., Augusta; Jersey Somerfield, Jr., Power; Hailey May, Jr., Power;Chloe Sealey, So., Dutton-Brady; Taylee Sawyer, Sr., Simms.
Coach of the year: Carly Paterson, Simms.
