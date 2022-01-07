Tuesday
Absarokee 31, Harlowton-Ryegate 27
Anaconda 65, Corvallis 22
Billings Central 69, Lockwood 31
Billings Senior 58, Bozeman Gallatin 46
Billings West 70, Bozeman 38
Colstrip 62, Glendive 19
Geraldine-Highwood 36, Power 23
Kalispell Flathead 50, Butte 44
Lone Peak 66, Harrison-Willow Creek 23
Missoula Loyola 60, Stevensville 41
Noxon 71, Two Eagle River 45
Plenty Coups 78, Broadview-Lavina 59
Polson 45, Whitefish 40
Poplar 87, Frazer 25
Shepherd 38, Joliet 34
Thompson Falls 55, St. Ignatius 43
Thursday
Absarokee 57, Fromberg 22
Bigfork 59, Troy 4
Billings Senior 57, Bozeman 47
Billings Skyview 68, Great Falls CMR 38
Billings West 83, Bozeman Gallatin 43
Browning 53, Cut Bank 41
Columbus 74, Huntley Project 36
Custer-Hysham 34, Terry 32
Ennis 55, Lone Peak 38
Florence-Carlton 76, Arlee 32
Great Falls 41, Belgrade 40
Jefferson 55, Twin Bridges 30
Joliet 67, Bridger 26
Missoula Sentinel 27, Kalispell Glacier 23
Lame Deer 73, St. Labre 11
Malta 52, Rocky Boy 47
Manhattan 36, Whitehall 22
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 45, Glasgow 23
West Yellowstone 60, Harrison-Willow Creek 21
Friday
Anaconda 55, Deer Lodge 41
Baker 54, Wolf Point 49
Belt 63, Winnett-Grass Range 21
Big Timber 66, Joliet 32
Billings Central 70, Sidney 35
Box Elder 75, Big Sandy 27
Bridger 45, Fromberg 13
Charlo 37, Plains 17
Chinook 58, Harlem 32
Choteau 53, Shelby 45
Colstrip 67, Forsyth 37
Columbus 69, Roundup 20
Culbertson 40, Circle 29
Ennis 47, West Yellowstone 26
Fort Benton 52, Conrad 42
Gardiner 48, Harrison-Willow Creek 6
Geraldine-Highwood 43, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 19
Havre 55, Miles City 35
Kalispell Flathead 50, Butte 44
Laurel 55, Lockwood 27
Lodge Grass 67, St. Labre 17
Manhattan Christian 43, Townsend 23
Melstone 35, Jordan 31
Nashua 50, Frazer 33
Park City 33, Harlowton-Ryegate 19
Plenty Coups 55, Absarokee 43
Plentywood 56, Froid-Lake 21
Power 38, Dutton-Brady 29
Red Lodge 72, Broadview-Lavina 28
Richey-Lambert 58, Brockton 10
Roberts 34, Reed Point-Rapelje 31
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 52, Scobey 17
Shields Valley 68, Sheridan 20
Simms 59, Valier 46
St. Ignatius 63, Arlee 22
Three Forks 39, Manhattan 27
Twin Bridges 56, Whitehall 39
Westby-Grenora 45, Bainville 22
White Sulphur Springs 53, Lima 26
Wibaux 53, Custer-Hysham 23
