Tuesday

Absarokee 31, Harlowton-Ryegate 27

Anaconda 65, Corvallis 22

Billings Central 69, Lockwood 31

Billings Senior 58, Bozeman Gallatin 46

Billings West 70, Bozeman 38

Colstrip 62, Glendive 19

Geraldine-Highwood 36, Power 23

Kalispell Flathead 50, Butte 44

Lone Peak 66, Harrison-Willow Creek 23

Missoula Loyola 60, Stevensville 41

Noxon 71, Two Eagle River 45

Plenty Coups 78, Broadview-Lavina 59

Polson 45, Whitefish 40

Poplar 87, Frazer 25

Shepherd 38, Joliet 34

Thompson Falls 55, St. Ignatius 43

Thursday

Absarokee 57, Fromberg 22

Bigfork 59, Troy 4

Billings Senior 57, Bozeman 47

Billings Skyview 68, Great Falls CMR 38

Billings West 83, Bozeman Gallatin 43

Browning 53, Cut Bank 41

Columbus 74, Huntley Project 36

Custer-Hysham 34, Terry 32

Ennis 55, Lone Peak 38

Florence-Carlton 76, Arlee 32

Great Falls 41, Belgrade 40

Jefferson 55, Twin Bridges 30

Joliet 67, Bridger 26

Missoula Sentinel 27, Kalispell Glacier 23

Lame Deer 73, St. Labre 11

Malta 52, Rocky Boy 47

Manhattan 36, Whitehall 22

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 45, Glasgow 23

West Yellowstone 60, Harrison-Willow Creek 21

Friday

Anaconda 55, Deer Lodge 41

Baker 54, Wolf Point 49

Belt 63, Winnett-Grass Range 21

Big Timber 66, Joliet 32

Billings Central 70, Sidney 35

Box Elder 75, Big Sandy 27

Bridger 45, Fromberg 13

Charlo 37, Plains 17

Chinook 58, Harlem 32

Choteau 53, Shelby 45

Colstrip 67, Forsyth 37

Columbus 69, Roundup 20

Culbertson 40, Circle 29

Ennis 47, West Yellowstone 26

Fort Benton 52, Conrad 42

Gardiner 48, Harrison-Willow Creek 6

Geraldine-Highwood 43, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 19

Havre 55, Miles City 35

Kalispell Flathead 50, Butte 44

Laurel 55, Lockwood 27

Lodge Grass 67, St. Labre 17

Manhattan Christian 43, Townsend 23

Melstone 35, Jordan 31

Nashua 50, Frazer 33

Park City 33, Harlowton-Ryegate 19

Plenty Coups 55, Absarokee 43

Plentywood 56, Froid-Lake 21

Power 38, Dutton-Brady 29

Red Lodge 72, Broadview-Lavina 28

Richey-Lambert 58, Brockton 10

Roberts 34, Reed Point-Rapelje 31

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 52, Scobey 17

Shields Valley 68, Sheridan 20

Simms 59, Valier 46

St. Ignatius 63, Arlee 22

Three Forks 39, Manhattan 27

Twin Bridges 56, Whitehall 39

Westby-Grenora 45, Bainville 22

White Sulphur Springs 53, Lima 26

Wibaux 53, Custer-Hysham 23

