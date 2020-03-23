Girls basketball

9C

All-Conference

First team: Aspen Giese, Jr., Fort Benton; McKenzie Clark, Sr., Fort Benton; Sarah Billmayer, Sr., Turner; Shyan Krass, Jr., Turner; Maci Molinario, Jr., Fort Benton; Jade Wendland, So., North Star; Milleeah Stiffarm, Sr., Hays-Lodgepole; Sarah Parisian, Sr., Box Elder.

Second team: Megan Clark, Sr., Fort Benton; Tahtianna Whitecow, So., Hays-Lodgepole; Laynie Sattoriva, Fr., North Star; Tatum Hull, So., Chester-Joplin-Inverness; Kenidee Wolery, Jr., North Star; Shayla Borlaug, Jr., North Star; Emerson Giese, Fr., Fort Benton; Breanna Bacon, Fr., Box Elder.

Coach of the year: Cassie Pimperton, Fort Benton.

11C

All-Conference

First team: Kiersten Van Kirk, So., Manhattan Christian; Eliana Kuperus, Jr., Manhattan Christian; Danna Ochoa, Sr., West Yellowstone; Sophia Darr, Fr., Gardiner; Taylor Devries, Jr., Manhattan Christian; Jaeli Jenkins, Fr., Shields Valley.

Second team: Rebekah Everest, Sr., West Yellowstone; Alexis McDonald, Jr., Gardiner; Maddie Cone, Fr., Lone Peak; Averi Parker, Sr., West Yellowstone; Emmie Collins, So., West Yellowstone; Josie Thomas, Jr., Gardiner.

