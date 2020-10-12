GIRLS

Standings Through Oct. 10

Eastern AA

 W-L-TPoints
Billings West 11-0-3 36 
Bozeman 9-2-3 30 
Billings Skyview 7-3-4 25 
Great Falls 6-5-3 21 
Bozeman Gallatin 6-6-1 19 
Billings Senior 4-8-1 13 
Belgrade 1-8-2 
Great Falls CMR 0-12-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 W-L-TPoints
Helena 11-3-0 33 
Kalispell Glacier 10-4-0 30 
Missoula Sentinel 7-3-4 25 
Missoula Hellgate 7-4-3 24 
Kalispell Flathead 7-5-2 23 
Missoula Big Sky 5-5-3 18 
Helena Capital 1-11-1 
Butte 0-13-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

North A

 Conf.Overall
Whitefish 6-0-1 9-0-1 
Columbia Falls 6-2-0 9-2-0 
Bigfork 2-4-1 4-5-1 
Polson 2-4-0 2-6-0 
Libby 1-7-0 1-8-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

South A

 Conf.Overall
Corvallis 5-0-3 7-2-3 
Hamilton 4-0-4 4-3-4 
Missoula Loyola 3-3-1 3-3-1 
Stevensville 1-3-3 2-6-3 
Frenchtown 0-7-1 0-10-2 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

East A

 Conf.Overall
Laurel 5-0-1 7-0-1 
Billings Central 4-1-1 6-1-1 
Livingston 2-4-0 3-4-0 
Lone Peak 0-6-0 0-7-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

 

