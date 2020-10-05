GIRLS

Standings Through Oct. 3

Eastern AA

 W-L-TPoints
Billings West9-0-2 29 
Bozeman 8-2-1 25 
Billings Skyview 6-2-3 21 
Bozeman Gallatin 6-3-1 19 
Great Falls 4-5-3 15 
Billings Senior 4-7-1 13 
Belgrade 1-8-2 
Great Falls CMR 0-11-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 W-L-TPoints
Kalispell Glacier 9-3-0 27 
Helena 8-3-0 24 
Missoula Sentinel 6-2-3 21 
Missoula Hellgate 6-3-3 21 
Kalispell Flathead 5-5-2 17 
Missoula Big Sky 4-3-2 14 
Helena Capital 1-9-1 
Butte 0-11-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

North A

 Conf.Overall
Whitefish 5-0-1 8-0-1 
Columbia Falls 4-2-0 7-2-0 
Bigfork 2-3-1 4-4-1 
Polson 2-4-0 2-6-0 
Libby 1-5-0 1-6-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

South A

 Conf.Overall
Corvallis 4-0-2 6-2-2 
Hamilton 4-0-2 4-3-2 
Missoula Loyola 2-3-1 2-3-1 
Stevensville 1-3-1 2-6-1 
Frenchtown 0-5-0 0-8-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

East A

 Conf.Overall
Laurel 4-0-1 6-0-1 
Billings Central 2-1-1 4-1-1 
Livingston 2-2-0 3-2-0 
 Lone Peak0-5-0 0-6-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

 

Tags

Load comments