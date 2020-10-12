Standings Through Oct. 10

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Great Falls CMR 8-0 8-0 
Billings West 5-2 5-2 
Billings Skyview 4-3 4-3 
Bozeman 4-4 4-4 
Bozeman Gallatin 2-3 2-3 
Billings Senior 3-6 3-6 
Great Falls 1-4 1-4 
Belgrade 1-6 1-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Helena Capital 8-0 8-0 
Helena 7-1 7-1 
Missoula Sentinel 4-2 4-2 
Kalispell Glacier 4-3 4-3 
Butte 3-6 3-6 
Missoula Big Sky 2-6 2-6 
Kalispell Flathead 1-4 1-4 
Missoula Hellgate 1-8 1-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Columbia Falls 7-0 10-0 
Polson 4-3 6-3 
Ronan 4-3 5-4 
Whitefish 3-4 4-5 
Libby 2-5 2-7 
Browning 0-5 0-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Billings Central 3-0 8-2 
Hardin 3-2 6-2 
Laurel 2-2 6-5 
Livingston 0-4 1-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Glendive 4-1 6-2 
Havre 3-3 5-4 
Miles City 3-3 4-6 
Lewistown 2-2 2-6 
Sidney 0-3 0-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Corvallis 6-0 9-1 
Frenchtown 4-1 5-2 
Stevensville 3-3 4-5 
Hamilton 2-4 2-8 
Butte Central 1-2 2-2 
Dillon 0-6 0-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

1B

 Conf.Overall
Choteau 8-0 12-1 
Fairfield 6-2 9-4 
Shelby 5-2 6-4 
Conrad 2-3 3-6 
Cut Bank 2-5 3-8 
Great Falls Central 2-6 4-9 
Rocky Boy 0-7 0-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2B

 Conf.Overall
Glasgow 2-0 5-4 
Malta 1-1 2-5 
Wolf Point 1-1 1-2 
Harlem 0-1 1-3 
Poplar 0-1 0-2 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4B

 Conf.Overall
Huntley Project 7-1 12-1 
Joliet 6-1 10-1 
Shepherd 4-4 7-8 
Roundup 3-4 8-4 
Columbus 1-5 4-7 
Red Lodge 0-6 3-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

1C

 Conf.Overall
Plentywood 7-0 13-0 
Froid-Lake 8-1 12-2 
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 6-2 11-3 
Savage 6-2 8-3 
Fairview 5-1 7-2 
Richey-Lambert 5-2 9-4 
Scobey 3-5 3-6 
Westby-Grenora 2-6 3-9 
Culbertson 1-6 4-7 
Nashua 1-5 2-5 
Bainville 0-7 0-11 
Lustre Christian 0-7 0-8 
   
   
   

2C

 Conf.Overall
Circle6-08-2
Jordan 5-0 5-0 
Broadus 5-2 5-4 
Ekalaka 4-5 4-5 
Terry 2-4 2-5 
Wibaux 1-4 1-6 
Plevna 0-8 0-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4C

 Conf.Overall
Bridger 8-0 10-1 
Roberts8-2 10-3 
Park City 6-4 8-5 
Custer-Hysham 5-3 8-3 
Reed Point-Rapelje 2-7 4-8 
Fromberg-Belfry 1-7 2-7 
Absarokee 1-8 1-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

5C

 Conf.Overall
Melstone7-1 7-1 
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 7-1 7-1 
Harlowton-Ryegate 3-1 3-1 
Roy-Winifred 3-4 3-4 
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 2-4 2-4 
Broadview-Lavina 1-6 1-6 
Grass Range-Winnett 1-6 1-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

6C

 Conf.Overall
Cascade 9-3 9-4 
Power 8-3 8-3 
Valier 8-3 8-3 
Simms 8-4 10-4 
Augusta 8-4 8-4 
Belt 5-5 5-7 
Sunburst 3-10 3-12 
Dutton-Brady 1-10 1-11 
Heart Butte 0-8 0-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   

7C

 Conf.Overall
Fort Benton 11-0 12-0 
Chinook 8-2 9-2 
North Star 8-3 10-3 
Geraldine-Highwood 9-3 9-4 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 5-7 8-7 
Big Sandy 3-8 3-9 
Centerville 1-9 1-10 
Box Elder 0-6 0-6 
Hays-Lodgepole 0-7 0-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   

12C

 Conf.Overall
Manhattan Christian 10-0 10-0 
Lone Peak 10-0 10-0 
Gardiner 7-2 7-2 
Shields Valley 7-4 7-4 
White Sulphur Springs 8-4 8-4 
Ennis 5-6 5-6 
Harlowton 6-6 6-6 
Twin Bridges 3-10 3-10 
Lima 3-10 3-10 
Sheridan 2-8 2-8 
West Yellowstone 0-10 0-10 
   
   
   
   

