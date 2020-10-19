Standings Through Oct. 17

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Columbia Falls 7-0 10-0 
Polson 4-3 7-3 
Ronan 4-3 5-4 
Whitefish 3-4 4-5 
Libby 2-5 2-7 
Browning 0-5 0-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Billings Central 4-0 10-2 
Hardin 3-3 6-3 
Laurel 2-2 6-6 
Livingston 0-4 1-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Glendive 4-1 8-2 
Havre 4-3 6-4 
Miles City 3-3 4-6 
Lewistown 2-3 2-7 
Sidney 0-3 0-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Corvallis 7-0 11-1 
Frenchtown 5-2 6-3 
Stevensville 3-3 4-6 
Butte Central 2-3 3-3 
Hamilton 2-4 2-8 
Dillon 0-7 0-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

1B

 Conf.Overall
Choteau 9-0 13-1 
Fairfield 7-2 10-4 
Shelby 4-2 5-4 
Cut Bank 3-5 4-8 
Conrad 2-5 3-8 
Great Falls Central 2-7 5-10 
Rocky Boy 0-6 0-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2B

 Conf.Overall
Glasgow 3-0 7-5 
 Malta4-2 5-6 
Wolf Point2-3 2-4 
Harlem 0-1 1-3 
Poplar 0-3 0-4 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4B

 Conf.Overall
Huntley Project 7-1 13-1 
Joliet 6-1 11-2 
Shepherd 5-4 8-8 
Roundup 3-4 8-4 
Columbus 1-5 4-7 
Red Lodge 0-7 4-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

1C

 Conf.Overall
Plentywood 8-0 14-0 
Froid-Lake 9-1 12-2 
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 6-2 11-3 
Savage 6-2 8-3 
Richey-Lambert 6-2 9-4 
Fairview 5-1 7-2 
Scobey 3-5 3-6 
Westby-Grenora 2-7 3-9 
Nashua 1-5 2-5 
Culbertson 1-7 4-8 
Lustre Christian 0-7 0-8 
Bainville 0-8 0-11 
   
   
   

2C

 Conf.Overall
Circle  9-0 11-2 
Jordan 6-26-2
Broadus6-36-4
Ekalaka5-65-7
Terry2-42-5
Wibaux2-62-8
Plevna0-90-9
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4C

 Conf.Overall
Bridger10-013-1
Roberts9-212-3
Park City7-59-6
Custer-Hysham6-49-4
Reed Point-Rapelje3-85-9
Absarokee1-91-13
Fromberg-Belfry1-92-9
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

