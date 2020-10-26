Standings Through Oct. 24

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Great Falls CMR 11-0 11-0 
Billings West 7-3 7-3 
Billings Skyview 6-4 6-4 
Bozeman 6-5 6-5 
Bozeman Gallatin 5-6 5-6 
Billings Senior 5-7 5-7 
Great Falls 2-7 2-7 
Belgrade 1-11 1-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Helena Capital 11-0 11-0 
Helena 9-3 9-3 
Missoula Sentinel 7-3 7-3 
Kalispell Glacier 7-3 7-3 
Butte 4-8 4-8 
Missoula Hellgate 3-9 3-9 
Missoula Big Sky 2-8 2-8 
Kalispell Flathead 1-10 1-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Columbia Falls 9-0 12-0 
Polson 4-4 7-4 
Ronan 4-4 5-5 
Whitefish 4-5 5-6 
Libby 2-5 2-7 
Browning 0-5 0-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Billings Central 4-0 11-2 
Hardin 3-3 6-3 
Laurel 2-2 6-7 
Livingston 0-4 1-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Glendive 4-1 8-3 
Havre 4-3 7-4 
Lewistown 4-3 4-8 
Miles City 3-3 5-7 
Sidney 0-5 0-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Corvallis 8-0 12-1 
Frenchtown 5-2 6-3 
Stevensville 3-3 5-6 
Butte Central 2-5 3-5 
Hamilton 2-4 2-8 
Dillon 1-7 1-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

1B

 Conf.Overall
Choteau 10-0 15-1 
Fairfield 7-2 11-4 
Shelby 5-3 6-5 
Conrad 3-5 4-8 
Cut Bank 3-6 4-9 
Great Falls Central 3-9 6-12 
Rocky Boy 0-6 0-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2B

 Conf.Overall
Glasgow 8-0 12-6 
Wolf Point 5-3 5-4 
Malta 4-3 5-8 
Harlem 2-5 3-7 
Poplar 0-8 0-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4B

 Conf.Overall
Huntley Project 8-1 15-1 
Joliet 8-1 14-2 
Roundup 5-5 9-5 
Shepherd 5-5 8-9 
Columbus 1-7 5-8 
Red Lodge 0-10 4-13 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

1C

 Conf.Overall
Plentywood 11-0 17-0 
Froid-Lake 9-1 12-2 
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 8-2 12-3 
Fairview 8-3 10-3 
Scobey 6-5 6-6 
Savage 6-5 8-6 
Richey-Lambert 6-4 9-6 
Culbertson 4-7 7-8 
Westby-Grenora 3-8 4-11 
Nashua 2-8 3-10 
Bainville 1-10 1-13 
Lustre Christian 0-11 0-12 
   
   
   

2C

 Conf.Overall
Circle 10-0 12-2 
Jordan 7-2 7-2 
Broadus 7-3 8-4 
Ekalaka 5-6 5-8 
Terry 2-4 2-5 
Wibaux 2-8 2-10 
Plevna 0-10 0-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4C

 Conf.Overall
Bridger 12-0 15-1 
Roberts 10-2 13-3 
Park City 7-5 9-6 
Custer-Hysham 7-5 11-5 
Reed Point-Rapelje 3-8 5-9 
Absarokee 1-10 1-15 
Fromberg-Belfry 1-11 2-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

7C

 Conf.Overall
Fort Benton 12-0 15-2 
Chinook 9-3 11-3 
North Star 8-4 11-4 
Geraldine-Highwood 7-5 10-5 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 3-8 9-8 
Big Sandy 1-11 3-12 
Centerville 1-10 2-12 
Box Elder 0-6 0-6 
Hays-Lodgepole 0-7 0-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   

