Final standings through Oct. 31

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Great Falls CMR 14-0 14-0 
Billings West 10-4 10-4 
Billings Skyview 8-6 8-6 
Bozeman Gallatin 7-7 7-7 
Billings Senior 7-7 7-7 
Bozeman 6-8 6-8 
Great Falls 2-12 2-12 
Belgrade 2-12 2-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Helena Capital 13-0 13-0 
Helena 9-3 9-3 
Missoula Sentinel 8-4 8-4 
Kalispell Glacier 8-4 8-4 
Butte 5-8 5-8 
Missoula Hellgate 4-10 4-10 
Missoula Big Sky 2-9 2-9 
Kalispell Flathead 1-12 1-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Columbia Falls 9-0 12-0 
Polson 5-4 8-4 
Whitefish 4-5 6-7 
Ronan 4-5 7-7 
Libby 3-6 3-9 
Browning 0-5 0-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Billings Central 5-0 12-2 
Hardin 3-3 8-3 
Laurel 2-3 6-8 
Livingston 0-4 2-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Glendive 4-1 8-4 
Havre 5-3 9-4 
Lewistown 3-3 3-8 
Miles City 3-3 5-7 
Sidney 0-6 0-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Corvallis 10-0 14-1 
Frenchtown 6-2 7-3 
Stevensville3-5 6-8 
Hamilton 3-6 3-10 
Butte Central 2-5 3-5 
Dillon 2-8 2-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Tags

Load comments